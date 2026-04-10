Helene recovery continues (Samaritan’s Purse)

Helene recovery continues in Western North Carolina.

A year and a half after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina and parts of the Southeast, many families are still struggling to get back on their feet. Samaritan’s Purse is still hard at work, helping families with long-term recovery needs by rebuilding houses, completing major repairs, and providing new replacement mobile homes.

Samaritan’s Purse is expanding its rebuild program—adding 19 new locations across 4 different states. All locations are still accepting applications for assistance from rebuilding new homes to replacing furniture or repairing bridges and culverts.

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has completed 26 new homes with 30 currently under construction as well as delivered more than 80 mobile homes and completed major repairs on more than 100 houses.

More than 180 families have been approved for rebuilds, repairs and mobile home replacement. Each home is fully furnished and paid in full as a reminder of God’s love and provision. Samaritan’s Purse has also repaired or replaced more than 870 bridges, driveways and culverts.

Samaritan’s Purse is accepting applications for rebuilds and other long-term recovery needs. In Western North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey Counties

For more information or to apply, call 833-323-6651 or visit www.SamaritansPurse.org/HeleneRebuild