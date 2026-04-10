SUN@5: Fostering Faith Foundation with Tiffany Birdsong

This week on Sunday @ 5, learn more about Fostering Faith Foundation with founder and Executive Director Tiffany Birdsong.

Fostering Faith Foundation based in Clemmons, NC supports foster, kinship, and group home children by providing immediate essential resources like clothing, beds, therapy aids and hygiene items. FFF has also have a food pantry, and specialized holiday wish granting. https://fosteringfaithfoundation.org/

Tiffany shares with Verne (WBFJ) about how it all started with a simple question…

“What am I doing to make the world better?

Listen to our interview…

Because every child deserves safety, stability, dignity, hope and love.

Since 2018, Fostering Faith Foundation exists to ensure that every child touched by foster care feels seen, supported, and loved. Lighting the way with Love, Hope and Resources by helping children and the community around us. Their mission focuses on reducing stress for families during transitions.

https://fosteringfaithfoundation.org/

Fostering Faith Foundation is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for April

*As heard on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne on WBFJ (April 12, 2026)