Monday News April 13, 2026

Record breaking? A spring heat wave is possible from mid-week through Saturday.

It is possible that many areas will have highs at or above 90 for several

consecutive days, beginning Wednesday – reaching 20 degrees above the daily normal.

-National Weather Service

BTW: Last month was hottest March on record for the lower 48 states (US).

*Summer begins on Sunday, June 21

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day this Tuesday April 14 between noon – 8pm

*Only Triad location is in Greensboro (3332 W Friendly Avenue The Shops at Friendly Center)

https://sporked.com/article/ben-jerrys-free-cone-day-2026/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, April 13…

Oak Ridge Methodist Church = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

High Point Rockers on Lindsay Street (HP) = Noon – 4:30pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2pm – 7pm

The Forge at Salisbury Church = 2pm – 6pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Prayers for family and friends…

Kelvin Level Broadhurst Jr, a football player at North Carolina A&T State University, passed away Saturday afternoon following a motorcycle crash on I-40 , according to the Greensboro Police Department. Kelvin was only 20 years old. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/20-year-old-motorcyclist-killed-in-crash-on-i-40-east-in-greensboro-police-say/

At the Box Office

#1 The Super Mario Galaxy movie

#2 Project Hail Mary

#9 “A Great Awakening” the true story of an unlikely friendship between Reverend George Whitfield and Benjamin Franklin playing in theaters across the Piedmont.

Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is needing some volunteers.

https://www.nczoo.org/volunteer-faq

It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 12 to April 18)

April is National Donate Life Month, a fitting time to raise awareness about the critical need for living organ donation. https://www.facebook.com/DonateLifeNC

Thanks to Mark Hogsed, Executive Director of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning. The Ribbon cutting is planned for their new Re-Entry Center (Thursday, May 7, 11am) at the corner of University Parkway and Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. Check out their website www.fjpm.org/ for ways to help, volunteer and gather. FJPM’s ‘Prayer Circle around the Jail planned for Friday afternoon, May 1st. All are welcome to come and pray.

Allergy Alert: Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels today.

https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

*Statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties…TFN