Tuesday News April 14, 2026

Record breaking temps? Most of the Piedmont Triad will experience HIGH temperatures at or above 90 degrees for several consecutive days beginning Wednesday. Source: National Weather Service BTW: Last month was hottest March on record for the lower 48 states (US). *Summer begins on Sunday, June 21

Increased Fire Danger: A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels today. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Today is Pecan day…Library Workers day…Be Kind to Lawyers day…Grits day.

It’s also Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day this between noon – 8pm

*Only Triad location is in Greensboro (3332 W Friendly Avenue The Shops at Friendly Center)

https://sporked.com/article/ben-jerrys-free-cone-day-2026/

Health Resource Fair at the Sedge Garden Community Center TODAY 11am – 2pm

The Health Resource Fairs are a collaboration between Forsyth County Health and Human Services (HHS), City of Winston-Salem Recreation, and Parks and

the Winston-Salem Transit Authority. https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=29011

It’s time to plan our gardens – no matter how large or how small.

‘Container gardening’ classes happening Today (April 14) 6pm and

Thursday (April 16) 1:30pm at the Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem.

Hosted by the NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center

*Topic info and class details at https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/

First Triad Honor Flight of 2026 is planned for this Wednesday (April 15).

A plane load of local military veterans (age 65 and up) will depart PTI, fly to Washington D.C. and spend the day sightseeing and reminiscing. https://www.triadhonorflight.org/

The public is invited to attend both the send-off and the hero’s welcome home.

Send-Off Ceremony

Arrive at 6:30am for the 8am departure.

Welcome Home Celebration

Arrive at 7:30 PM for the 8:15 PM flight arrival.

Note: Parking at PTI is free for this event (use the Economy Lot).

Shuttles will be available for the evening celebration.

https://flyfrompti.com/triad-honor-flight-scheduled-for-april-15/

Baby news: Emerson Day and her husband Brice are expecting their first baby!

www.20thecountdown.com/news/emerson-day-and-husband-brice-expecting-first-baby/?

Nationwide recall of ‘cough drop products’ from China.

The recall covers 15 varieties that were sold under several name brands.

Check out the list on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.livenowfox.com/news/fda-recall

Remember Sid and Marty Kroft? Sid Krofft, a popular puppeteer and iconic TV producer and co-creator of H.R. Pufnstuf and Land of the Lost among many others has passed at the age of 96. Sid was developing new projects and sharing stories on social media before his death last Friday, continuing his creative legacy

*Sid’s younger brother Marty died of kidney failure in November 2023 at 86.

https://people.com/sid-krofft-puppeteer-co-creator-of-land-of-the-lost-hr-pufnstuf-dead-at-96-exclusive-11948526

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, April 14…

Centenary United Methodist Church downtown WS = 12:30pm – 5pm

Novant Health / Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Gentry Middle School in Mount Airy = 1pm – 5:30pm

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

This week is National Public Safety 911Telecommunicators Week (April 12 -18)

…shout out to men and women who are the ‘first, of our first responders’!

*911 dispatchers handle high-stress calls, providing a vital link between citizens in need and police, fire, and EMS.

The NC-DMV has introduced a new feature on its website that provides customers with estimated wait times and real-time capacity status for driver’s license offices across the state. Governor Stein emphasizing that “This new tool will help North Carolinians choose when and where to take care of their DMV business. Whether they’re renewing a license or getting a new ID, we want drivers to get on with their day as quickly as possible.”

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-dmv-online-tool-wait-times-capacity-status/70794734

Helene recovery continues in Western North Carolina.

A year and a half after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, Samaritan’s Purse is still hard at work, helping families with long-term recovery needs by rebuilding houses, completing major repairs, and providing new replacement mobile homes. More than 180 families have been approved for rebuilds, repairs and mobile home replacement. Each home is fully furnished and paid in full as a reminder of God’s love and provision.

(New) Samaritan’s Purse is accepting applications for rebuilds and other long-term recovery needs. In Western North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey Counties.

*To apply go to www.SamaritansPurse.org/HeleneRebuild