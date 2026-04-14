This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill…

Phil Wickham

Beyond singing and performing. Phil’s family keeps him grounded.

Phil’s was the voice of ‘grown up’ David in the animated Biblical movie “David”, now streaming.

Catch Phil Wickham along with Tauren Wells and Jamie MacDonald on the “Song of the Saints Tour’

…coming to the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem on Saturday, April 25

Spring planting and small farms in Forsyth County

…with Celine Richard (Sah-len REE-shard)

Horticulture Agent with NC Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County

Information on soil testing, prepping, soil temperature and pH balanced planting and more.

forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu Check out our page for news!

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/email-me/ Sign-up for a newsletter!

Telecommunicators (911 dispatchers) are the ‘first of the first responders’

Jamie Fore, Director of Forsyth County 911

911 dispatchers handle high-stress calls, providing a vital link between citizens in need and police, fire, and EMS.

Learn more about the importance of our Public Safety Telecommunicators at the Forsyth county 911 Communications Center

www.co.forsyth.nc.us/article.aspx?NewsID=28667

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 19, 2026)

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