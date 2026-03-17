Spring Gardening and Small Farm Week in Forsyth County

With the transition to warmer conditions, it’s time to plan our gardens – no matter how large or how small with Celine Richard, Horticulture Agent with NC Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County. Celine details the importance of soil testing, planting seeds vs seedlings, soil temp and upcoming ‘planting classes! Plus, Celine highlights Small Farms Week (March 22-28).

Anders Family Farm in Forsyth county is a finalist for the 2026 North Carolina Small Farmer of the Year!

forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/small-far…s-family-farm/

‘Container gardening’ classes are planned for April 14 + 16, 2026 at the downtown Central Library in Winston-Salem.

Topic info and class details at forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/

Listen to our interview with Celine Richard…

Connect with Celine Richard by calling (336) 703-2869

Email: cvrichar@ncsu.edu/cvrichard@ncat.edu

Thanks to Celine Richard, Horticulture Agent with NC Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County

(Small Farms, Urban Agriculture & Local Foods) for sharing on the WBFJ Morning Show (Wally + Verne)

March 17, 2026