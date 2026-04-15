Wednesday News April 15, 2026

Today is April 15th…TAX FILING DAY

Tax Day Deals available at Krispy Kreme, Olive Garden, Pizza Hut…

https://clarkdeals.com/best-deals/tax-day-deals-freebies/

Today is also Laundry day (great talk topic!!)

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels today. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Increased Fire Danger. Reminder: A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties

Last month was hottest March on record for the lower 48 states (US). Summer begins on Sunday, June 21

The 41st Annual North Carolina Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony was held on Tuesday at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro.

Local law enforcement officers present the colors during the emotional gathering honoring law enforcement officers in North Carolina who have fallen in the line of duty.

*This year, four names were added to the state’s honor roll of fallen officers…which now stands at 568. (May the memories of the fallen be a blessing to all).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/collection_e5a6b995-63e5-5f5e-b069-805dab86e614.html#4

The first Triad Honor Flight of 2026 left PTI at 8am this morning.

A plane load of local military veterans (age 65 and up) spending the day in Washington, DC sightseeing and sharing stories. https://www.triadhonorflight.org/

A ‘Welcome Home Celebration’ is planned for later this evening. All are invited!

*Please arrive at 7:30pm (for the 8:15pm flight arrival)

Note: Parking at PTI is free for this event (use the Economy Lot).

Shuttles will be available for the evening celebration.

https://flyfrompti.com/triad-honor-flight-scheduled-for-april-15/

It’s time to plan our gardens – no matter how large or how small.

Don’t miss a ‘Container gardening’ class happening this Thursday (April 16) at 1:30pm at the Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem.

Hosted by the NC Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center

*Topic info and class details at https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/

April is national Garden Month

Helene recovery continues in Western North Carolina.

Samaritan’s Purse is accepting (new) applications for rebuilds and other long-term recovery needs. In Western North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey Counties.

*To apply go to www.SamaritansPurse.org/HeleneRebuild

Piedmont Earth Day Fair happening this Saturday (April 18) from 10am-4pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Enjoy food and music, activities for kids and adults, plus over 120 earth-friendly exhibitors. FREE event hosted by the Piedmont Environmental Alliance. https://www.peanc.org/earth-day-fair-exhibitors-list *Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22.

Captured! A wanted suspect in Rockingham County is now in custody.

Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Daniel Martin on Tuesday. Martin had several warrants out for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony larceny of a firearm.https://www.wxii12.com/article/breaking-entering-suspect-arrested-rockingham-county/71020341

The Winston-Salem / Forsyth County school board postpone a budget vote on Tuesday night saying that the budget ‘needed further review’. https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-forsyth-county-school-board-postpones-budget-vote-for-further-review/71020924

Thomasville City Schools is now seeking a new superintendent.

Dr. Quincy Williams will be leaving at the end of April.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/thomasville-city-schools-superintendent-quincy-williams-resigns/71020127

This week is National Public Safety 911Telecommunicators Week (April 12 -18)

The ‘first, of our first responders’ = 911 dispatchers handle high-stress calls, providing a vital link between citizens in need and police, fire, and EMS.

‘America Reads the Bible’ (April 18 – 25)

Beginning this Saturday, ‘America Reads the Bible’ is bringing together more than 400 Christian leaders, public figures, and creatives to read the entire Bible aloud over the course of seven days. Readers will include Franklin Graham, Dallas Jenkins, John Cooper, and Candice Cameron Bure*The reading is designed to cover the entire text of Scripture publicly during the weeklong gathering. ‘America Reads the Bible’ also celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States. Ultimately, organizers hope and pray that the event will encourage engagement with the Scriptures!

‘America Reads the Bible’ begins this SATURDAY (April 18) with a livestream from National Community Church and will continue at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. through next Saturday (April 25) Details at https://www.americareadsthebible.com/