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Wednesday Word

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April 15, 2026

Proverbs 22:6…

Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it. 

 

When I was a child we watched the old TV Show – “My Three Sons.”  I loved the show.  I especially loved watching the relationship that the Three Sons had with their Father.

 

The reason I loved it so much was because I didn’t have one… a Father, that is.

 

Then, in my 20’s, GOD Blessed me with 2 Sons… spread apart by about 5 Years.  I was a Father.  But I wanted to be more.  I wanted to be a Dad… and a Friend.

 

My TWO Sons are now both in their 40’s!  But 17 Years ago my Oldest Son gave me a Grandson.  So, the Family pictures all prove now that I’ve taken on the “essence” of “Steve Douglas”… I have Three Sons.  And I’m still counting on the Promise of Proverbs 22:6!

 

Tracy

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