Wednesday Word

Proverbs 22:6…

Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

When I was a child we watched the old TV Show – “My Three Sons.” I loved the show. I especially loved watching the relationship that the Three Sons had with their Father.

The reason I loved it so much was because I didn’t have one… a Father, that is.

Then, in my 20’s, GOD Blessed me with 2 Sons… spread apart by about 5 Years. I was a Father. But I wanted to be more. I wanted to be a Dad… and a Friend.

My TWO Sons are now both in their 40’s! But 17 Years ago my Oldest Son gave me a Grandson. So, the Family pictures all prove now that I’ve taken on the “essence” of “Steve Douglas”… I have Three Sons. And I’m still counting on the Promise of Proverbs 22:6!

Tracy