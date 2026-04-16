Thursday News April 16, 2026

The Furnace Blast of Nature – Spring 2026! – It’s a Real Thing! – Record Temps are being broken and are expected to continue to do so into Saturday. – Fire Danger is considered Extreme Today due to Plenty of Very Dry Grass/Plants etc. Plus, Low Humidity and Gusty Winds. The Statewide Burn Ban Remains in Effect. https://myfox8.com/weather/forecast/expect-hot-thursday-in-piedmont-triad/

Beginning This Saturday, ‘America Reads the Bible’ as Hundreds of individuals will Read Aloud the entire text of Scripture publicly during the weeklong gathering.

‘America Reads the Bible’ begins this SATURDAY (April 18th) with a Livestream from National Community Church and will continue at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. through next Saturday (April 25th). More than 400 Christian Leaders, Public Figures, and Creatives including Franklin Graham, Dallas Jenkins, John Cooper, and Candice Cameron Bure will read through the Bible over the course of Eight Days. https://www.americareadsthebible.com/

Current High Gas Prices have consumers attempting to get “every last drop”, especially when the price descends even slightly. But adding more fuel after the gas pump clicks off (topping it off) can cause damage to the onboard refueling vapor recovery system, causing it to not capture those harmful vapors and could lead to your check engine light going off…and a repair of several hundred dollars. Consumer Reports says if you really want to get the most out of every gallon of gas, slow down. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/gas-get-better-mileage-dont-top-off-your-tank-slow-down-from-65-to-55-and-save-6-to-8-miles-per-gallon-topping-off-tank-can-damage-engine/83-363ed169-108e-412a-9f40-d5cf4b125518

What do you do when your Pot-Bellied Pig gets stuck under a storage building?

Well, in Summerfield, NC you can call the Fire Department. Firefighters responded after the animal’s owner was unable to free it. Upon arrival, crews assessed the situation and used airbags to lift the structure, creating enough space for the pig to escape. The pig was freed without injury. Officials said while the call was unusual, crews are equipped to handle a range of emergency situations. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/firefighters-rescue-pot-bellied-pig-trapped-beneath-storage-building/83-7635e545-90f6-4783-9d61-5bbecbc13fb9

This Week is National Public Safety 911 Telecommunicators Week (thru April 18th) – The “First, of our First Responders”——911 Dispatchers handle High-Stress Calls, providing a Vital Link between Citizens in Need and Police, Fire, and EMS! https://www.npstw.org/

Final Saturday for Free Leaf Mulch for Forsyth County homeowners (April 18) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Dr. in Rural Hall. Available on a first-come, first-served basis – while supplies last. https://www.cityofws.org/1334/Leaf-Mulch

A Redevelopment Project in Lexington is giving New Life to a piece of the City’s History. Developers are transforming the former Edgewood Apparel Factory on East Second Avenue into a Mixed-Use Apartment Complex. Edgewood Lofts LLC, seeing a growing need for housing, is turning it into roughly 33 Apartment Units with Commercial Spaces, while Preserving the stories and character that make it unique. Construction should start in about a month, and will likely be a 14-Month Buildout. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/davidson/former-lexington-factory-transformed-into-apartments-history-comes-back-to-life/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

BURN BAN Still in Play…

Today: Sunny … High 88

Tonight: Clear … Low 63

Friday: Sunny … High 87

Saturday: Sunny … High 90

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy … High 68