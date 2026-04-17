Friday News April 17, 2026

An Earthquake struck Randolph County early this morning. The 2.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at around 7:06 a.m. in the Northern portion of the County, near Randleman and Sophia, just South of Greensboro. Maps show the earthquake struck near Interstate 74 and 311.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/randolph/earthquake-hits-randolph-county-on-friday-morning/

Two Private Schools in Forsyth County have each received more than $3 Million this year in taxpayer-supported vouchers, known as Opportunity Scholarships.

A new round of data released by the NC State Education Assistance Authority, shows that 4,320 students in Forsyth County took advantage of more than $24 million in vouchers as of April 6. Those vouchers were dispersed to 27 schools. Of those 27 schools, Calvary Day School received $3.6 Million, among the highest disbursements in the state. Gospel Light Christian School received $3 Million. Opportunity Scholarships are given to students regardless of income.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_2cc158f1-ce19-4fcd-882b-c8b37e6b784c.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

A Loud Boom heard across parts of Randolph County Thursday afternoon was caused by a man setting off Tannerite once, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple calls were made to Randolph County EMS after the sound drew widespread attention, and many residents turned to social media seeking answers. The sheriff’s office said the man notified 911 beforehand and used Tannerite only once. No damage was reported.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/loud-boom-in-randolph-county-caused-by-tannerite-sheriffs-office-says/83-b6526c57-f745-46a3-b41a-399a6c28cccc

In the Mood to plant some Flowers? But not sure of What Type to plant this time of year? According to most Florists and Horticulturists some good choices are…

Cosmos: Airy, daisy-like blooms that thrive in poor soil.

Marigolds: Excellent for repelling pests in vegetable gardens and blooming within 10-12 weeks.

Sunflowers: Fast-growing staples that love full sun.

…and Azaleas are among the Brightest!

https://myfox8.com/spotlight/grow-like-a-pro/azaleas-are-the-april-plant-of-the-month/

Are You Eligible for a piece of the Trader Joe’s Class Action Settlement? People who used a Credit or Debit card to make a purchase at Trader Joe’s between March 5th, 2019, and July 19th, 2019, could possibly qualify for $102.45 from the settlement. The deadline to make a claim is June 9th, 2026. Just click the Link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for more information.

https://myfox8.com/national/are-you-eligible-for-a-piece-of-the-trader-joes-class-action-settlement/

Black Bears are becoming more active across North Carolina as spring arrives, prompting state wildlife officials to remind residents to secure potential attractants. Black bears are found throughout North Carolina, from the mountains to the Piedmont and coastal plain. Most calls to the NC Wildlife Helpline about bears involve unsecured food attractants. When bears access food sources, they are more likely to remain near homes and communities. Chickens, other small livestock and their feed also attract bears. Officials recommend locking up feed and grain and bringing smaller animals inside at night. Electric fencing around coops and pastures can keep bears away.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/black-bear-activity-increasing-wildlife-north-carolina/71042505

Officials in a Piedmont Triad Town are asking its citizens to conserve water.

North Wilkesboro leaders are requesting that customers reduce water consumption as the historic drought worsens. The service population includes:

Town of North Wilkesboro, West Wilkes Water Association, Blue Ridge Water Association, Mulberry Fairplains Water Association, Broadway Water Association.

Town officials said the town is not currently experiencing measures that would invoke the North Wilkesboro Water Shortage Response Plan.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-wilkesboro-conserve-water-drought-conditions-nc/71043200

American Red Cross Blood Drives Today:

Forsyth Tech Ardmore Hall – 8:00am to 2:00pm

If You Know a Local Hero, this is your chance to give them the recognition they deserve. The Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Salute to Heroes awards, which is scheduled for September 17th at the Blue Heron Event Venue in High Point. For a Link to the 2026 Salute to Heroes nomination form, just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://forms.office.com//Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Ql1b3dPA0kq18WDts68ncSdl6m5L3jxLj0bwLlzsdwFUN0ZaM1FPUEJXQkpNT0UxWU5BWTlUQlhGVi4u&fromie=true

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 88

Tonight: Clear … Low 61

Saturday: Mostly Sunny … High 88

Sunday: Mostly Cloud / Chance of Showers … High 65

Sunday PM: Mostly Clear … Low 43

(Monday & Tuesday: Sunny … Highs 69 & 71)