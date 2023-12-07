S@5: Pivot Ministry

Pivot Ministry “a new approach to life and work” www.pivotnow.org

Carol Polk (Executive Director with Pivot Ministry) and Michelle Minnich (Program and Outreach Coordinator) share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the mission of Pivot Ministry.

Listen now…

PIVOT Ministry strives to empower and equip low-income women for ‘better life and work opportunities’. It’s all about relationship building with a focus on Christ, while offering participants a “hand up, instead of a handout”. Their vision is that everyone involved with Pivot flourishes to be ALL we were created to be in relationship with ourselves, God, others and our respective resources.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities with Pivot Ministry www.pivotnow.org

​*The next in person 16-week class sessions with Pivot Ministry are scheduled to begin February 15, 2024.

Pivot Ministry will be the featured ministry of the ROCC 5K in May 2024.

Carol Polk, Executive Director of Pivot, was recently recognized by the YWCA of Winston-Salem as their 2023 Women of Vision Women’s Empowerment Award recipient.

Pivot Ministry is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for December

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (December 10, 2023)