Thursday News for December 07, 2023

14 days till WINTER (Dec 21).

18 days till Christmas…

Flags across the nation are being flown at half-staff today in remembrance of the 82nd anniversary of the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor (Dec 7, 1941).

NEW: Due to a steady increase in respiratory virus cases in our communities, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has implemented (temporary) visitor restrictions for children ages 12 and younger, beginning immediately (Dec 7) at all Wake Forest Baptist ‘medical’ locations. Additionally, masks are strongly encouraged in patient rooms and other designated areas.

Details at www.wakehealth.edu/patient-and-family-resources/preparing-for-your-visit/visitor-guidelines

You may have unclaimed money (or property) sitting in Raleigh? Maybe a business or other entity owes YOU money (like a refund or rebate). Maybe you moved. And they can’t locate you. That money ends up in Raleigh until they track you down. Why not go to nccash.com… https://www.nccash.com/

*As of Dec. 5, the NC State Treasurer’s office reporting that it has about $1.09 billion dollars in ‘unclaimed (cash and) property. https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives this week…

TODAY (Dec 7) American Legion Post 342 in Salisbury = 1pm – 5:30pm

Friday (Dec 8) Piedmont Triad Airport (Greensboro) = 9am – 1pm

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist at Piedmont Plaza West 1st Street (WS) = 9:30 – 3pm

Forsyth Medical Center (WS) = 7am – 4pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Coach John Ralls received the ultimate honor earlier this week when the Ledford High School gym was named after him prior to the girls’ basketball game against Wheatmore. Coach Ralls is best known for his basketball coaching success and how he transformed Ledford’s girls’ program into a state powerhouse.

*Coach Ralls was inducted into the Davidson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/hall-of-fame-coach-ralls-has-ledford-gym-named-in-his-honor/article

Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish “festival of lights”, begins at sundown this evening (Dec 7) with the nightly lighting of the menorah and special foods.

Hanukkah continues through December 15th.

*Hanukkah celebrates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. The Bible mentions the Feast of Dedication in John 10…

“Then came the Festival of Dedication at Jerusalem. It was winter, and Jesus was in the temple courts…” (John 10:24–39).

(This is the scene in which Jesus claims oneness with the Father)

*When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world.

Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.” – John 8:12

https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/spiritual-life/hanukkah-bringing-more-light-into-the-world-11560076.html

It’s ‘Winter Weather Preparedness Week for North Carolina’

Check out the news blog for more helpful information to keep you and your family safe during the Winter months. Learn more about Winter Driving Tips. Prepping your home for Cold Weather. Navigating Ice and Excessive Cold temps…

https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep

Keeping our children safe. A new task force, called the Invictus Project, is the first of its kind in the state where investigators focus full-time on child predator and human trafficking cases. Four local sheriffs’ offices – including Randolph, Davidson, Forsyth and Alamance County – are teaming up with the SBI to help keep children safe.

The project’s center of operations will be located in Asheboro (in Randolph county) “allowing local and state agencies (to act quicker) to any crimes related to child trafficking…”, according to Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/randolph-county-law-enforcement-cracking-down-on-human-trafficking/

College Hoops

Men’s basketball: Wake Forest defeated Rutgers (76-57) at the Joel last night.

The Deacs at home this Saturday night (8pm). Dec 21 (7pm) and Dec 21 (3pm)

Number of the day = 84 Billion. That’s how many ‘page views’ Wikipedia has received so far in 2023. ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot, was the most-viewed page on Wikipedia this year with nearly 50 million views, reflecting the world’s interest in artificial intelligence. CNN

Prayer concern: School shooting at UNLV yesterday claiming 3 lives and the gunman.

Three fatalities, one person is in stable condition, after a shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The suspect, identified was a 67-year-old career college professor, fired shots outside of a hall where students were gathering and playing games. BTW: The suspect had been employed at several colleges with his most recent position – as a business professor at East Carolina University (2017).

The shooting marks the 80th school shooting in the US this year so far…

https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/06/us/university-of-nevada-las-vegas-shooting-thursday/index.html

Update in the Middle East. On the eve of Hanukkah, Israel’s military has made gains in southern Gaza, surrounding the home of the top Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, and uncovering a large weapons stockpile. The US Justice Department is investigating war crimes against Americans by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/eve-hanukkah-israel-gains-south-more-evidence-hamas-sex-crimes-uncovered

#1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart this week…

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” sung by Brenda Lee, first released 65 years ago, is topping the charts…for the first time ever.

BTW: Brenda Lee recorded the song when she was just 13 years old.

https://www.npr.org/2023/12/05/1217387261/brenda-lee-rockin-around-the-christmas-tree-billboard-number-one

The 2nd Annual Salemtowne Non-Profit Christmas Tree Contest is underway!

Some of the non-profits participating include Salem Pregnancy,

City Lights Ministry, Sunnyside Ministry, the Winston-Salem Street School and HOPE of Winston-Salem…

You can vote one time each day thru DEC 14. Link https://form.jotform.com/232366461876162.

The winner, to be announced on December 15th, will win $1,000 dollars.

*The trees are on display at the Babcock Health Care Center on the 2nd floor at Salemtowne.