S@5: ‘Springtime for Your Spirit’ 90-day devotional

March 21, 2023

Celebrating the ‘first’ weekend of Spring.                                          Verne revisits an interview with co-authors Michelle Medlock Adams and Andy Clapp about their new 90-day devotional book ‘Springtime for Your Spirit – 90 Devotions of Hope, Joy and New Beginnings’

 

This collection of 90 devotions, based on the personal experiences of both Michelle and Andy, will make you laugh, cry and think, while drawing you closer to Jesus, the one who brings hope and joy to our hearts!

Guaranteed to breathe new life into your walk with God, this 90-day ‘springtime’ devotional will encourage the reader with hope and joy that ultimately comes from the Lord.

Learn more: https://www.amazon.com/Springtime-Your-Spirit-Devotions-Beginnings/dp/1680997750

 

Andy Clapp is an award winning author and pastor from Liberty, NC.

Michelle Medlock Adams is an award winning journalist of more than 100 books.

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 26, 2023)

