Friday News: March 24, 2023

2 weeks til Good Friday. 16 days til Easter!

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the VERY HIGH range for Friday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Have you spotted the iconic Oscar Mayer ‘Wienermobile’ around town?

Today (Friday) the ‘Wienermobile’ will be at the Walmart in Thomasville 11am – 5pm.

On Sunday, at the Walmart on North Main Street in High Point from Noon to 6pm.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/oscar-mayer-wienermobile-is-in-triad-through-sunday/article

Update: After 10 years, the North Carolina General Assembly passes a bill to expand Medicaid eligibility to include nearly all adults who make less than 133% of the federal poverty level. Who would be eligible under HB76? North Carolinians between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace. https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/medicaid-expansion-clears-north-carolina-legislature/article

The CEO of the Chinese company TikTok faced a bi-partisan grilling on Capitol Hill on Thursday, as security concerns mounted over what kinds of data the app could be collecting on more than 150 million Americans. CNN

Check your medicine cabinet for this brand of eyedrops ‘tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria’. The outbreak has now caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision – infecting 68 people in 16 states, according to the CDC. One of the brands in question is an over-the-counter product called EzriCare Artificial Tears. *Symptoms of an infection include discharge from the eye, pain or discomfort, eye redness, feeling an object in your eye, increased sensitivity to light and blurry vision. https://www.cdc.gov/hai/outbreaks/CRPA-artificial-tears.html

Foot Locker plans to close more than 400 stores inside shopping malls, according to Business Insider. Foot Locker says the closures are part of its newest business ‘reset’ plan -to then to open more than 300 new, free-standing stores.

https://myfox8.com/news/foot-locker-to-close-400-mall-locations-report/

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announcing that will run for mayor in 2024.

www.journalnow.com

Out of production? General Motors will stop making the iconic Chevrolet Camaro in early 2024. https://myfox8.com/news/gm-to-stop-making-the-camaro-but-a-successor-may-be-in-works/

Forsyth Creek Week: Educational activities + interactive events planned thru Sunday.

Most Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE. www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Shoreline Garden Kits available at Clemmons Public Works + K-ville Public Service buildings.

OPERATION MEDICINE DROP in conjunction with Forsyth Creek Week.

Drop-off unwanted PILLS at several locations in Forsyth County

Winston-Salem Police Department (and satellite locations) from 8am til 4:30pm

Kernersville Police Department Lobby on E. Mountain Street through Sunday

*Additional details at http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

It’s Prom season. The Greensboro Youth Council is opening up ‘pop-up shops’ where teens can get prom attire – completely free of charge. The shops will be located on the first level of Four Seasons Town Centre, next to Express.

No registration is required to shop. FYI: GYC is accepting donations.

The pop-up shop will open on next week (March 29-30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on March 31 from 11 a.m. to 5:30pm).

The pop-up shops (Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads) will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, plus accessories like shoes, purses, jewelry, and ties.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/camilles-closettheos-threads-free-prom-pop-up-shop-greensboro/83-79586f1b-f30b-411b-b0b2-61b903340a50

Men’s NCAA Tournament – Sweet 16

Last night’s games…interesting upsets…

Gonzaga ‘thriller’ over UCLA

Florida Atlantic stuns Tennessee

Tonight’s GAMES (FRI)…

Alabama vs. San Diego State @ 6:30pm on TBS

Houston vs. Miami @ 7:15pm on CBS

Creighton vs. 15th seed Princeton @ 9pm (TBS)

Texas vs. Xavier @ 9:45pm on CBS

‘Drive Thru Prayer’ beginning this Saturday (March 25) from 11am til 1pm in Mt Airy!

Location: Creekside Cinema (parking lot) in Mt Airy

Moving forward: twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month.

Hosted by Shekinah Glory Ministries (in fellowship with Trinity Worship Center).

https://www.facebook.com/shekinahgloryMin

*‘Drive Thru Prayer’ events are happening in Jonesville, Elkin and Sparta. God is on the move!

Update: Over $5,300 dollars was donated during that recent ‘Baby Bottle’ campaign supporting Salem Pregnancy Care Center at area Chick-Fil-A locations in Forsyth County. Thank You…

Adaptive Recreation & Gaming EXPO

Hosted by ‘Solutions For Independence’

…this Saturday (March 25) from 10am til 2pm

…at the ‘JDL Fast Track’ off South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

SFI strives to eliminate barriers that keep people with disabilities from being fully included within their community. www.sicilnc.org

Many different adaptive sports, activities, and vendors will be available

There will be a variety of exciting adaptive sports and activities including…

Adaptive cycling, tennis, archery, kayaking and ‘gaming’.

The Wutyasay food truck will also be on-site!

Free event. Open to everyone of all ages and abilities. Info 336-767-7060