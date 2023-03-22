Wednesday Word

Have you lost your shine? That might become the new greeting for our generation. 🙂

I am always looking for object lessons in about all of life’s experiences. My dad was that way and I see the world that way.

My lost shine story goes back a few years before Judy’s mama died. Mema was cleaning out her treasure room and handed me an old grouping of silverware to sell on Ebay.

It had been wrapped up in a drawer not being used–just sitting there turning that yellowish black color. I just cleaned and polished it to it’s original royal glory sheen and sold it or gave it away. End of story.

Crazy thing… I thought about that story on my way home the other evening. I can’t remember what triggered the memory but I thought of so many things to PONDER as our brother Darren Stevens used to say.

You can create your list but some of my thought are:

Most of us have valuable items we are saving for special occasions that seem to be few and far apart. You might want to go looking in your life’s drawers also. Any spiritual treasures just lying around collecting dust and corrosion?

Take inventory. Look at your dormant treasures. Has idle storage in darkness reduced the royal sheen to the Father’s precious gifts?

Is it time to come out of the drawer , come clean and Shine? Now is the occasion you have been waiting for….saving your best for.

Word for today is: SHINE!

Papa John

Side note to my other mom:

Mema thanks for sharing your treasures with me and giving me something to share. I still have the best ONE I will cherish forever.