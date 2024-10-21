Monday News for October 21, 2024

Above normal temperatures with lots of sunshine…High 77. Normal High Temp for today = 70 degrees… SUNRISE at 7:33am…SUNSET at 6:36pm

In-person Early Voting continues in North Carolina through Nov 2. General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th www.ncsbe.gov/

View your sample ballot, check out the link on the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

Voter Tool Box https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-tools-and-forms

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, October 21, 2024

Kernersville Wesleyan Church on North Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (Oct 26)

Locally, you can drop-off unwanted medications in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary School in Winston-Salem between 10am till 2pm. Drop off unused and expired medications, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and needles. More info at www.safemedicinedrop.com

*Hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Novant Health

https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/takeback.html

The experts at NOAA weather have released their forecast for the upcoming winter season (December through February). The prediction? A drier-and slightly warmer- than-normal winter season for close to half of the US including North Carolina.

https://thehill.com/homenews/4938890-noaa-releases-2024-25-winter-weather-outlook-heres-what-to-expect/

In a historic first, Minnie Mouse will be making her debut as a character balloon in the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including ‘Dora the Explorer’ and ‘Paw Patrol’.

https://www.counton2.com/news/national-news/disney-icon-to-get-her-first-ever-balloon-in-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade/?

Israel has ramped up air strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon… CBN News

Millions in Cuba have been left without power over the last several days as the aging Cuban electrical grid repeatedly collapsed. Residents are also dealing with Hurricane Oscar which made landfall on Cuba’s eastern shores on Sunday. CNN

The World Series is set. The New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Game 1 scheduled for this Friday in Los Angeles. Fox Sports

Operation Christmas Child: After a delay, you can register at an OCC processing center later this week. New registration dates…

Charlotte: Registration opens this Thursday (October 24).

Processing Begins: Nov. 23

Boone: registration begins this Friday, October 25.

Processing Begins: Nov. 27

National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

Western North Carolina: Relief update…

Update: Biltmore Estates will re-open on November 2.

Apple Family Farm on Hwy 66 in Kernersville posted, “We were blessed enough to send another 100 square bales of hay to Black Mountain. We are still taking donations”. https://www.facebook.com/applefamilyfarm

Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide has compiled a list of western mountain towns / cities that are currently NOT open for ‘tourists’ right now including…

Asheville, Black Mountain, Swannanoa, Old Fort, Chimney Rock, Lake Lure,

Spruce Pine, Hot Springs, Burnsville, Bat Cave and Marshall

https://www.facebook.com/BlueRidgeMountainsTravel

Reminder: All North Carolina state parks WEST of Interstate 77 are closed through at least the end of October. Included in the closure: Chimney Rock, Grandfather Mountain, Lake James, Lake Norman, Mount Mitchell, New River and Stone Mountain state parks. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, they may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

A rare copy of the US Constitution printed 237 years ago and sent to the states to be ratified has been sold for $9 million at an auction last week in North Carolina.

Brunk Auctions sold the document, the only copy of its type thought to be privately owned, at a private auction last Thursday. Just eight copies of the US Constitution are known to still exist and the other seven are publicly owned.

BTW: This copy of the US Constitution was thought lost until it surfaced about two years ago. The copy was found inside a two-drawer metal filing cabinet in a long-neglected room piled high with old chairs and a dusty book case. The property was once owned by Samuel Johnston former Governor of North Carolina – from 1787 to 1789 – who oversaw the state convention during his last year in office that ratified the US Constitution. https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/09/style/north-carolina-us-constitution-auction/index.html?

‘Jesus Calling’ by Sarah Young…

Make the effort to replace your “I have to” mentality with an “I get to” approach. This will make all the difference in your perspective—transforming drudgery into delight.

This is not a magic trick; the work still has to be done. But the change in your viewpoint can help you face the challenging chore…joyfully and confidently.

“This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it”

Psalm 118:24