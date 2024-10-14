WHAT'S NEW
Home SUN@5: ‘Hydrating Humanity’ with Matt Peterson

SUN@5: ‘Hydrating Humanity’ with Matt Peterson

October 14, 2024

 “There is clean water under everyone’s feet,                                         they just can’t get to it…”

Providing safe drinking water, hygiene education and the Gospel of Jesus to the people of East Africa (primarily in Kenya and Tanzania) .

Matt Peterson is the founder of ‘Hydrating Humanity’.

Listen to our interview…

Over the past 19 years, Hydrating Humanity has dug +1,100 wells, providing clean water to over 500,000 people in East Africa.

HydratingHumanity.org 

Hydrating Humanity is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for October

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 WBFJ (October 20, 2024)

