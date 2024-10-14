SUN@5: ‘Hydrating Humanity’ with Matt Peterson

“There is clean water under everyone’s feet, they just can’t get to it…”

Providing safe drinking water, hygiene education and the Gospel of Jesus to the people of East Africa (primarily in Kenya and Tanzania) .

Matt Peterson is the founder of ‘Hydrating Humanity’.

Over the past 19 years, Hydrating Humanity has dug +1,100 wells, providing clean water to over 500,000 people in East Africa.

HydratingHumanity.org

