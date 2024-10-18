Friday News for October 18, 2024

In-person Early Voting continues in North Carolina through Nov 2.

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. www.ncsbe.gov/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, October 18, 2024

Davie High School in Mocksville = 8am – 2pm

North Davidson Library on Critcher Drive in Welcome = 9am – 1pm

Forsyth Country Day in Lewisville = 9am – 1:30pm

Shady Grove Global Methodist Church in Wallburg = 1:30pm – 6pm

High School Football (Week 9)

Ledford at Oak Grove

North Davidson at Asheboro

Davie County at West Forsyth

East Forsyth at Reynolds

Mount Tabor at Glenn

Parkland at Reagan

East Surry at North Wilkes

Forbush at Surry Central

West Wilkes at North Surry

Reidsville at Walkertown

East Wilkes at Starmount

Elkin at Alleghany

South Stokes at North Stokes

College Football: (FRI) Florida State at Duke

(SAT) NC A&T hosting Hampton (Homecoming) Kick off at 1pm

*Traffic alert in Greensboro associated with the football game and festivities…

Wake Forest at UCONN (Noon)

East Carolina at Army (noon)

NC State at California (3:30pm)

Clemson hosting Virginia

Western Carolina at Furman (2pm)

Navigating Mental Health as a Jesus follower…

Licensed therapists from Dwell Ministries will facilitate a discussion on

‘Mental Health: A Crash Course for Church and Community Leaders’ happening this Sunday afternoon (Oct 20) from 4:30pm – 6:30pm at Midway Church (Old Hwy 52).

*Gain a better understanding of common mental health challenges.

-How to recognize signs of suicide, self-harm, and abuse

-Language that shows compassion, not judgment

-Resources to help our community grow and heal in Christ-centered love

Details at www.midwaymethodist.org and https://dwellministry.org/aboutus

‘The LORD is close to the brokenhearted

and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’ Psalm 34:18 NIV

*The LORD is there to rescue all who are discouraged and have given up hope.

Western North Carolina: Relief update…

“Ya’ll! I’d like to take a moment to give a MAJOR shout out and THANK YOU to

NC Baptist on Mission for having one of the cleanest, safest, yet biggest food operations that we’ve ever seen. These guys have been pushing out (thousands) of meals per day. This is the first time in history they have had to utilize all 8 of their units. These are some of the unseen heroes” -Kristen on Facebook

‘Bring it Home’ App State will host Georgia State in Boone on Oct. 26, the Mountaineers’ first game at Kidd Brewer Stadium since Hurricane Helene tore through western North Carolina. Kick off next Saturday at 1pm in Boone. Live-stream on ESPN+

Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide has compiled a list of western mountain towns / cities that are currently NOT open for ‘tourists’ right now including…

Asheville, Black Mountain, Swannanoa, Old Fort, Chimney Rock, Lake Lure,

Spruce Pine, Hot Springs, Burnsville, Bat Cave and Marshall

More than 600 roads have reopened in the western part of our state.

Reminder: Always check with official town websites before visiting.

*Go to https://drivenc.gov as a travel tool on road closures and alternate routes.

Prof Howard Neufeld aka The Fall Color Guy…

An updated post about the current conditions in the High Country.

“On Wednesday, I went just north of Blowing Rock. Hurricane Helene took a lot of leaves down in the higher elevations. This year’s fall leaf color display is, in my opinion, the worst in the past 20 years that I have been monitoring.

The landscape above 3,000 feet is mostly a gray hue from the bare branches and trunks. Officially, the Blue Ridge Parkway is still closed.

If you want to see (Fall Color) this year, I suggest heading out to the foothills.”

*Reminder: Make sure towns are accepting ‘tourists’ before planning a trip to the High Country.

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, they may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

Reminder: All North Carolina state parks WEST of Interstate 77 are closed through at least the end of October. Included in the closure: Chimney Rock, Grandfather Mountain, Lake James, Lake Norman, Mount Mitchell, New River and Stone Mountain state parks. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov

‘Jesus Calling’ by Sarah Young (devotional thought)

Go gently through this day, keeping your eyes on Me. I will open up the way before you as you take steps of trust along your path. Although you remain aware of the visible world around you, your primary awareness (focus) is of Me.

“I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me—

just as the Father knows me and I know the Father—

and I lay down my life for the sheep.” John 10:14–15