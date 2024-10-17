Thursday News for October 17, 2024

The Hunter’s moon will seem full again tonight!!!!

In-person Early Voting begins TODAY in North Carolina through Nov 2.

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. www.ncsbe.gov/

Voter Tool Box https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-tools-and-forms

View your sample ballot and polling place information! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

‘Homegrown Happiness’

NC State Fair opens TODAY in Raleigh and runs through October 27.

Today is Wolfpack Day at the State Fair. Reminder: Wear comfortable shoes and stay hydrated during your trip to the state fair. Check out www.ncstatefair.org for more info!

The federal government just made it much easier to cancel your subscription. A new “click-to-cancel” rule unveiled by the FTC will require businesses to provide a quick and straightforward way for consumers to cancel subscriptions they no longer want.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne died after a fall from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Liam was 31.

“Do you want fries with that?” Lamb Weston, an Idaho-based company that produces FRIES for many fast food chains, has closed a manufacturing plant in Washington state.

According to USA Today, the CEO of the company has blamed McDonald’s (and their $5 meal deals) for a dip in ‘fry’ sales. McDonald’s customers are reportedly not including as many French fries on their orders as they have in the past.

https://www.wcjb.com/2024/10/17/mcdonalds-french-fry-supplier-closes-factory-blaming-5-meal-deals/

Blue Ridge Mountains Travel Guide has compiled a list of western mountain towns / cities that are currently NOT open for ‘tourists’ right now including…

Swannanoa

Asheville

Black Mountain

Old Fort

Chimney Rock

Lake Lure

Bat Cave

Marshall

Hot Springs

Burnsville

Spruce Pine https://www.facebook.com/BlueRidgeMountainsTravel

More than 600 roads have reopened in the western part of the state.

Reminder: Always check the official town websites before visiting, and use https://drivenc.gov/ as a guide on road closures and alternate routes.

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, they may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, October 17, 2024

Kernersville Family YMCA on West Mountain Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

09:00 AM – 01:30 PM

Jerry Long YMCA

1150 S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons, NC 27012

10:30 AM – 03:00 PM

Ardmore Baptist Church

501 Miller Street, Winston Salem, NC 27103

01:30 PM – 06:00 PM

Guilford College United Methodist Church

1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

01:30 PM – 06:00 PM

Memorial United Methodist Church

101 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360

01:30 PM – 06:00 PM

Davie County Library

371 North Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028

02:00 PM – 06:30 PM

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS