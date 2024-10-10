Election 2024: Helpful info before you vote in NC

WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
October 10, 2024

Voting 101 in North Carolina

Adam Moore, Deputy Director with Davidson County Board of Elections in Lexington, NC, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) some timely information you need to know BEFORE heading casting your ballot.

 

Adam will cover several election topics including the Photo ID requirement to vote in the upcoming election.
Options for NC voters including absentee ballots, early voting and voting on Election day (NOV 5).
Voting for those affected by Hurricane Helene in our western counties. And beware of voter mis-information!

Reminder: Early Voting in North Carolina begins October 17 and continues through November 2.
General Election day is coming up Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Helpful links
Voter ID Requirement www.bringitnc.gov/

Combating misinformation during the upcoming Election season
www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/el…ing-misinformation?

Update: Voters in Western NC affected by Helene
www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-el…ecovery-and-voting

North Carolina State Board of Election
www.ncsbe.gov/

Davidson County Board of Elections
Phone: (336) 242-2190
votedavidsoncountync.gov/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 13, 2024)

Listen to our interview…

 

