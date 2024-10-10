Election 2024: Helpful info before you vote in NC

Voting 101 in North Carolina

Adam Moore, Deputy Director with Davidson County Board of Elections in Lexington, NC, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) some timely information you need to know BEFORE heading casting your ballot.

Adam will cover several election topics including the Photo ID requirement to vote in the upcoming election.

Options for NC voters including absentee ballots, early voting and voting on Election day (NOV 5).

Voting for those affected by Hurricane Helene in our western counties. And beware of voter mis-information!

Reminder: Early Voting in North Carolina begins October 17 and continues through November 2.

General Election day is coming up Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Helpful links

Voter ID Requirement www.bringitnc.gov/

Combating misinformation during the upcoming Election season

www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/el…ing-misinformation?

Update: Voters in Western NC affected by Helene

www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-el…ecovery-and-voting

North Carolina State Board of Election

www.ncsbe.gov/

Davidson County Board of Elections

Phone: (336) 242-2190

votedavidsoncountync.gov/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (OCT 13, 2024)

