FEMA assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Helene

If you were impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA.

This funding could help pay for essential items, temporary housing assistance, repairs to your home, and more.

There are three ways to apply: you can visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

Call 211 and check information shared by your local officials

Do you need food, water, or other necessities? If you are in an area impacted by Hurricane Helene, check information from your local officials or call 211 for help finding information and resources. 211 is free, confidential and available 24/7.

25 counties in North Carolina have received a major disaster declaration.

The counties of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey Counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are included in the declaration.