Wednesday Word

October 16, 2024

There’s this pothole on 52 – a daily reminder of life’s struggles that can be patched or better yet avoided.  Each morning at O-Dark-Thirty, I have to intentionally move the vehicle to the left at this exact point on the ride to work.  Failure to do so would no doubt rapidly speed my next appointment with the alignment guy.

The pothole has been there for years.  It gets patched occasionally and seems well for a time.  Sooner or later, the wear and tear of daily traffic reduces it back to being a bumpy menace.  Minus a most inconvenient repaving of the entire highway, it will always be this way.

There are those potholes in life that totally catch us by surprise; there are those that we forgot about; there are those we avoid at the last minute; there are those that we miss because we have chosen a different route.

That being said:  could it be that God is directing or even re-directing my journey based on the proverbial pothole?   Am I willing to follow His perfect plan?  Haven’t I learned that this is always the best option?

Trust in and rely confidently on the LORD with all your heart and do not rely on your own insight or understanding. In all your ways know and acknowledge and recognize Him, And He will make your paths straight and smooth [removing obstacles that block your way].  Proverbs 3:5-6 (AMP)

“The path of the righteous is level; you, the Upright One, make the way of the righteous smooth.” Isaiah 26:7 (NIV)

 

  • Wally

