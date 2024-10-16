WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday News for October 16, 2024

wbfj-verne
October 16, 2024

Today is Dictionary day

Department store day

Unity day (lot of students wearing orange today)

https://www.pacer.org/bullying/info/info-facts.asp

Today is Boss’s Day

 “The leader who is admired and respected is the one who is able to inspire and empower others” -John C. Maxwell

 “A good boss is a good teacher, and a good leader is a good follower”   -John C. Maxwell

 

Early Voting in North Carolina begins TOMORROW (Oct 17) thru Nov 2.

   General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. www.ncsbe.gov/

Voter Tool Box  https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-tools-and-forms

View your sample ballot and polling place information!  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

 

Relief update from Western North Carolina…

App State students back to class today in Boone

 

ALL Helene related outages have been repaired in Watauga County.

Blue Ridge Energy

 

Anchor Ridge Ministries…

Please keep the following supplies coming to help those in need in our northern mountains hit hard by Helene… Propane heaters, little buddy indoor heaters, generators, coats and blankets. Check out their Facebook page for details…

*Anchor Ridge Ministries is a past WBFJ Ministry of the Month.

 

True Value, a 75-year old hardware store brand, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is selling all of its operations to rival ‘Do it Best’.   True Value said its stores will remain open.   https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/14/business/true-value-bankruptcy/index.html

 

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, they may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

 

(WED) Focus on the Family daily broadcast Tonight at 9pm on WBFJ

Dr. Gary Chapman wrapping up a conversation on “Finding Hope for Your Desperate Marriage”.  One big takeaway from Dr Chapman…

“While you’re not able to change your spouse, you can change your own behavior which could positively influence your spouse.”

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/finding-hope-for-your-desperate-marriage/

 

Look for the Harvest moon (full moon) tonight!!!!

 

