Tuesday News for October 15, 2024

A special disaster relief event AND a special lighting of the Moravian star. *Drive-thru and walk-up donation collection from 3pm – 7pm today along Eden Terrace Drive at Baptist Hospital.

*All donated items – winter coats + accessories – must be new or unopened.

*Symbol of Hope: There will be a ‘Moravian Star lighting’ gathering on the top level of Eden Terrace parking deck at Baptist hospital at 6:45pm this evening. Help and Hope after Helene is sponsored by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.

Early Voting in North Carolina begins this Thursday, October 17 thru Nov 2.

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. www.ncsbe.gov/

Voter Tool Box https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-tools-and-forms

View your sample ballot and polling place information! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Old Hickory Council (Boy Scouts) Silas Creek Pkwy (WS) = 2pm – 6pm

Trinity UMC on Hwy 62 = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Walgreens plans to close about 1,200 locations over the next three years. Walgreens didn’t say where the store closings would take place. https://www.wxii12.com/article/walgreens-closing-stores/62607730

Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have received a five-year, $3.4 million dollar grant to study medical misinformation.

The grant is from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, public distrust in science and medicine grew. The hyper-politicized environment, evolving health guidelines as scientists learned more and disagreements about trustworthy sources for health information only intensified the spread of misinformation.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2024/10/wake-forest-university-school-of-medicine-awarded-grant-to-study-medical-misinformation

Relief update from Western North Carolina…

App State students will return to class this Wednesday, October 16th.

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, they may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

444 = That’s how many “underperforming” 7-Eleven locations are shutting down, the convenience store announced. The closures are due to a variety of issues…

WS/FC Schools Marching Band Jamboree happening this evening (5pm) at North Forsyth High School. Twelve marching bands will take the field at North Forsyth High School to perform their own routines. A combined performance will conclude the evening.