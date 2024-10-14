Baptist Hospital: Relief collection + Star Lighting for Hope

Help and Hope after Helene

(Tuesday) Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem is hosting a special disaster relief event (collecting winter coats and winter accessories) AND a special lighting of the Moravian star this Tuesday afternoon (Oct 15).

*Drive-thru and walk-up donation collection from 3pm – 7pm on Eden Terrace Drive at Baptist Hospital. All donation items must be new or unopened.

*Star lighting on top level of Eden Terrace parking deck at 6:45pm.

This event is to show solidary with our Western Communities and help ease their burden. Please join us as we collect donations of winter-weather wear for the United Way of Forsyth County to distribute and then light the star in a show of unity and hope.

NOTE: There will still be a ‘formal’ star lighting at Baptist hospital in December.