Monday News for October 14, 2024

Help and Hope after Helene

(Tuesday) Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem is hosting a special disaster relief event (collecting winter coats and winter accessories) AND a special lighting of the Moravian star this Tuesday afternoon (Oct 15).

*Drive-thru and walk-up donation collection from 3pm – 7pm on Eden Terrace Drive at Baptist Hospital. All donation items must be new or unopened. *Star lighting on top level of Eden Terrace parking deck at 6:45pm.

Help and Hope after Helene. To show solidary with our Western Communities and help ease their burden. Please join us as we collect donations of winter-weather wear for the United Way of Forsyth County to distribute and then light the star in a show of unity and hope. NOTE: There will still be a ‘formal’ star lighting at Baptist hospital in December.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, October 14, 2024

Oak Ridge Methodist Church = 1:30 – 6:30pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at RedCrossBlood.org

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Early Voting in North Carolina begins this Thursday, October 17 thru Nov 2.

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. www.ncsbe.gov/

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season information available from the NC State Board of Elections.

October 03-12, 2025 = The dates for the Carolina Classic Fair (2025)

With-or-without salt? Hooker Home Furnishings has entered into a licensing agreement with Margaritaville to launch an extensive line of home furnishings.

The planned launch of the complete indoor/outdoor whole home collection – made famous by the Jimmy Buffett song – will be next October 2025 in High Point.

At the Box Office: ‘Average Joe’ claiming a spot in the Top-15 (#13) after its opening weekend in theaters nationwide and here locally.

Average Joe had a good opening at the box office.

AVERAGE JOE tells the true story of Joe Kennedy, a high school football coach that drew national attention after he was fired for praying after his team’s football games. (rated PG-13). Check out our News Blog for show times and locations across the Triad.

Average Joe is available at Fandango.

Check out reviews for ‘Average Joe’ from Focus on the Family and Movie Guide.

Check out reviews for 'Average Joe' from Focus on the Family and Movie Guide.

FREE doughnut, (Final day). Show your McDonald’s receipt (paper or digital) at a Krispy Kreme location and get a free original glazed doughnut. (The receipt must be of a McDonald’s purchase made Oct. 10-14). *BTW: This is part of a national roll-out of Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald’s locations starting in Chicago this week.

Krispy Kreme's McDonald's expansion means free doughnut in Triad.

Kernersville Bagel is now The Bagel Station.

The Bagel Station, which has two locations in Winston-Salem (Oakwood Drive and Peace Haven Road) will continue accepting Kernersville Bagel gift cards be accepted at the new Bagel Station. For more information, visit bagelstation.net.

Western North Carolina: Relief updates…

App State students will return to class this Wednesday, October 16th.

ALL Helene related outages have been repaired in Watauga County.

–Blue Ridge Energy

It’s been quite the journey and one that certainly isn’t over for our area.

Tweetsie Railroad will remain *closed* for the rest of the fall season, meaning no ghost train or leaf peeping this year. Reason: “to focus on community recovery efforts” post-Helene. The park does plan to reopen beginning Nov. 29. -Social media

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is preparing to take in students who have been displaced by Helene. While most of the schools impacted by the storm have a plan to reopen within the next week or so, five school districts — Asheville City, Buncombe County, Avery County, Mitchell County and Madison County Schools do not.

Students displaced by Helene from Asheville area schools may enroll in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

“We are embracing students into our school district if they come live with family members. There are ways that we are going to make sure that is a painless process for them. We want to make sure we welcome them with open arms…”

-Superintendent Tricia McManus

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, they may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.