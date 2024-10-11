Friday News for October 11, 2024

Today is Sausage pizza day…EGG day… Southern food heritage day

‘Yom Kippur’ or Day of Atonement begins at sundown for Jews. For Christians, it’s through the work of Messiah Jesus that our sins are taken away. For HE is our great atonement.

Your photos of the Northern Lights (visible in the Piedmont Triad) Thursday night are awesome!!! Thank you for posting them on social media!

In theaters this weekend. AVERAGE JOE tells the true story of Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach that drew national attention after he was fired from his job for praying after games. AVERAGE JOE (rated PG-13) is a creative, well-acted, heartfelt movie based on an inspiring true story, according to ‘Movie Guide.org.

Check out review for 'Average Joe' from Focus on the Family and Movie Guide.

Are you registered to vote? TODAY (OCT 11) at 5pm is the deadline to register and VOTE in the November 5th General Election. www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

*Early Voting in North Carolina begins next Thursday (OCT 17) thru November 2.

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

Continue to pray for central Florida hit hard by Hurricane Milton.

Relief efforts in our Western communities effected by Helene.

Henderson County has lifted a curfew that has been in place as the county recovers from Hurricane Helene. A state of emergency remains in place for Henderson County.

NOTE: Travel in the county is still restricted. Continue to pray and support!

Update from Freedom Farm Ministries near Boone

Clean up continues at the Thrift Store and we are so close to re-opening!

The trash is gone from the front of the building. We have new flooring down. We have been busy. We thank you again for all who have helped us and prayed for us.

NEEDED: Gently used furniture to restock their thrift store.

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. There are three ways to apply…

“I’ve got too much stuff. Stuff is NOT important.

Relationships. People are what’s important…

It’s so nice to see everyone coming together.

Neighbor helping neighbor. That’s what is important”

-Ashe county resident impacted by Helene

FREE doughnut? Keep your receipt…

Show your McDonald’s receipt (paper or digital) at a Krispy Kreme location and get a free original glazed doughnut daily through Monday (Oct 14).

(The receipt must be of a McDonald’s purchase made Oct. 10-14).

*BTW: This is part of a national roll-out of Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald’s locations starting in Chicago next Tuesday.

Changes: The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has altered its fall sports calendar due to the impact of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

The football schedule has been pushed back a week for each round.

State championships will occur on December 20 and 21.

The East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro is still scheduled for Dec. 22.

School Football (Friday night Lights)

North Davidson hosting Oak Grove

Glenn at Reynolds

Mount Tabor at Davie County

Parkland at East Forsyth

West Forsyth at Reagan

Walkertown at North Forsyth

Mount Airy at South Stokes

Forbush at East Surry

Surry Central at North Surry

Elkin at East Wilkes

*and home games for Ledford, Central Davidson and North Stokes.

College Football (Saturday games)

Wake Forest hosting Clemson in Winston-Salem (NOON)

NOTE: Carpooling is advised on Saturday! FREE shuttle service available…

WSSU hosting Shaw University in Winston-Salem (1pm)

UNC hosting Georgia Tech (NOON) in Chapel Hill

NC State hosting Syracuse (8pm)

App State @ Louisiana-Lafayette (the Rajin’ Cajuns) 7:30pm

Traffic Alert for Winston-Salem this Saturday

It’s the final weekend of the Carolina Classic Fair AND a college football game (Wake Forest is hosting Clemson at noon) on Saturday!

Carpooling is advised. Arrive early and follow the directional signs!!!

Parking is available at the Joel Coliseum and Allegacy Stadium parking lots until full.

*The cost to park Saturday morning = $30 dollars ($10 dollars to park after the game).

FREE remote shuttle service at 2400 Reynolda road starting at 10:30am

with a drop of in front of the Joel Coliseum parking lots.