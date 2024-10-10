Thursday News for October 10, 2024

Today is Military Appreciation at the Carolina Classic fair.

Free Admission for active and retired Military and their immediate families with ID.

Also, $5 Admission for College students with their ID.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Thursday, October 10, 2024

Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston Salem = 1pm – 5:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Were you stuck in traffic this morning?

(Winston-Salem) I-40 was a mess this morning near the 52 intersection this morning due to an overturned Big Rig with a fuel spill. Both I-40 East and I-40 West were CLOSED for several hours according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Hurricane Milton made landfall just south of Tampa, Florida, as a dangerous Category 3 storm. Milton, the third hurricane to hit Florida this year, has knocked out power for more than 3 million people in the state. The roof was ripped off Tropicana Field in St Petersburg (where the Rays play), which was set up to be used as an emergency shelter.

NOTE: Hats off to the National Hurricane Center meteorologists. They missed Milton’s landfall Location by 12 miles, simply amazing.

CONGRATS: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has been honored with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteer Service, reflecting Sheriff Kimbrough’s unwavering commitment to community service throughout his four-decade career in law enforcement. SOURCE: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office press release

Forget the phrase ‘wind chill advisory’?

Seriously, the National Weather Service has retired the term ‘Wind Chill’ (as of October 1st) to make weather alerts easier to understand. A Wind Chill Watch is now an Extreme Cold Watch. A Wind Chill Warning is now an Extreme Cold Warning. There phrases will be issued when dangerously cold air, with or without wind, is possible.

AAA: Gas prices continue to stay below $3 dollars a gallon across the Triad.

The average gas price in North Carolina is $2.89 for regular unleaded.

NFL: Seattle Seahawks hosting the 49ers (San Fran) tonight at 8pm

Are you registered to vote? This Friday October 11 is the deadline to register and VOTE in the November 5th General Election. www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins next Thursday (OCT 17) thru November 2.

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

Western North Carolina Strong. Relief Efforts Continue…

Salem Creek on Hanes Mall Blvd in Winston Salem – 100% of SALES today and Friday (Oct 10 & 11) will go to Samaritan’s Purse ‘relief efforts’ in western North Carolina.

Allow the professionals to do their job.

Law Enforcement is asking people to stay away from the Chimney Rock / Lake Lure area until roads are rebuilt. It was impossible to approach the area without obstructing the NCDOT as teams worked tirelessly to rebuild roads.

Update: App State students will return to class next Wednesday, October 16th.

*Two and a half weeks after Hurricane Helene impacted western North Carolina communities.

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. This funding – which applies to 25 counties in Western North Carolina – could help pay for essential items, temporary housing assistance, repairs to your home, and more. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

“I’ve got too much stuff. Stuff is NOT important.

Relationships. People are what’s important…

It’s so nice to see everyone coming together.

Neighbor helping neighbor. That’s what is important”

-Ashe county resident impacted by Helene