Wednesday Word

Hurricane Helene has devastated communities from Florida to North Carolina. The reality is that some are still searching for loved ones. Many have no place to call home. Still, there are stories of hope coming out of the chaos, revealing God’s faithfulness.

For example, the well-known landmark – Pretty Place Chapel – one of the many buildings that make up YMCA Camp Greenville in South Carolina. Pretty Place Chapel attracts visitors every year because of its scenic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Chapel, located between Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC, is surrounded by several mountain towns including Brevard (in Transylvania County) Hendersonville ( in Henderson county) both hit hard by Helene. The deadly storm brought down trees across the YMCA property. The roof of the Chapel has gaping holes.

But one thing that is still standing on the property – the cross.

There have been lots of positive comments on social media about the cross at Pretty Place Chapel…

“What is AMAZING is the fact that the cross and the benches were not damaged! Just another confirmation that God will always be here for His people!” Another user commented. “The cross still stands! We will not be shaken,”

“(The cross) stands at the center of biblical theology, pointing up to God and outward toward all mankind. There’s no escaping the cross. But for those who embrace it, there’s also no escaping the blessings it brings.”

-David Faust, president of Cincinnati Christian University in Ohio.

“The message of the cross doesn’t make any sense to lost people.

But for those of us who are being saved, it is God’s power at work.

1 Corinthians 1:18 CEV

-Verne

