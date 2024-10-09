Wednesday News for October 09, 2024

10 Days of AWESOME at the Carolina Classic Fair

FREE admission into the Carolina Classic Fair AND Grandstand concert with a donation of FIVE non-perishable food items per person (Today only)

*Helping feed those in need through Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County!

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair TONIGHT at 7:30pm with Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado. Details at www.wbfj.fm

Hurricane Milton is now a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph. Milton is expected to make landfall between Tampa Bay and Sarasota later this evening.

https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/hurricane-milton-florida-10-08-24/index.html

The latest iPhone update, iOS18, introduced a new feature that allows users to connect their phones to satellite. This feature is available as long its an iPhone 14 or later model running iOS18. Fox News

Nearly 40 survivors stranded in western North Carolina were rescued over the weekend by air search and rescue teams. So far, more than 6,500 people have been rescued, evacuated, or assisted by search and rescue teams since Sept. 27. The NC Governor’s Office

Update (7am): More people are getting their power back on in our Western counties.

Around 81,000 customers still without power with the majority in Buncombe county.

www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. This funding – which applies to 25 counties in Western North Carolina – could help pay for essential items, temporary housing assistance, repairs to your home, and more. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

Fact of the day: There is almost NO ‘pumpkin’ in your pumpkin pie?

Lots of canned pumpkin contains squash even if the label says “100% pumpkin”!

And yes, the USDA’s definition of canned pumpkin is broad and includes both pumpkin and squash. Most squash varieties are less stringy and richer in sweetness and color than ‘real’ pumpkin. https://www.thetakeout.com/1659453/what-canned-pumpkin-puree-ingredients/

Today is Fire Prevention day…Sneakers day…and Scrubs day.

Today is also Pro-Life Cupcake Day

Visit Salem Pregnancy Care Center in the Annex Building at the Carolina Classic Fair.

Stop by, spin the prize wheel and learn more about Salem Pregnancy! www.spcclife.org

Are you registered to vote? Friday October 11 is the deadline to register and VOTE in the November 5th General Election. www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?