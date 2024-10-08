SUN@5 (OCT 13) Voting 101 + CPR awareness

Voting 101 in North Carolina

Adam Moore, Deputy Director with Davidson County Board of Elections (in Lexington) will share with Verne (WBFJ) about the Photo ID requirement to vote in the upcoming elections.

Options for NC voters: Absentee ballots, Early voting and voting on Election day (NOV 5). Voting for those affected by Hurricane Helene in our western counties. And beware of voter mis-information!

Early Voting in North Carolina begins October 17 and continues through November 2. General Election day is coming up Tuesday, November 5.

Helpful links

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

Update: Voters in Western NC affected by Helene

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election/helene-recovery-and-voting

North Carolina State Board of Election

www.ncsbe.gov/

Davidson County Board of Elections Phone: (336) 242-2190 https://votedavidsoncountync.gov/

Plus…

CPR and AED awareness

Dr. Sian Lewis, Assistant Medical Director with Forsyth County Emergency Services

Hands only CPR – an effective method for providing care for the victims of sudden cardiac arrest – can double the chance of survival.

Around 70% of individuals will experience cardiac arrest (and need CPR) at home! But, less than half of people (41%) that experience cardiac arrest receive the help they need prior to the arrival of EMS. Hands-Only CPR can save lives. Be prepared!

https://forsyth.cc/EmergencyServices/ems/EMS_Community_Education.aspx

Dr. Sian Lewis, an assistant Medical Director, Forsyth County Emergency Services