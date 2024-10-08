Tuesday News for October 08, 2024

10 Days of AWESOME at the Carolina Classic Fair

WBFJ broadcasting LIVE from the Gazebo!

Your National Weather Service forecast

Cool start to your morning. Sunny skies…High 74

Today is Senior Citizen Day at the Carolina Classic Fair (OCT 08)

$2 admission. ALL rides $2 plus $2 Food specials…

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall, Florida residents are bracing for another major storm.

Hurricane Milton, which strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Monday, is expected to make landfall near Tampa on Wednesday.

https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/hurricane-milton-florida-10-08-24/index.html

Job Fair at PTI this afternoon between 3 and 7pm.

Various positions are available. Visit flyfrompti.com/job-fair/ for more details

Free parking in the garage—just bring your ticket for validation.

Come to the American Airlines entrance (door #3 at PTI).

Update (7am): Praise: More people are getting their power back on!

Just over 100,000 customers still without power in our Western counties.

The majority of outages are in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

The first major benefit concert to support North Carolina storm relief has been announced. “Concert for Carolina” is set for Saturday, October 26th at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Country stars Luke Combs and Eric Church along with Billy Strings and James Taylor will perform. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (Oct. 10).

*100% of all proceeds including sponsorships will go directly to Helene Relief.

Some of the approved charities include Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. Info at www.concertforcarolina.com/

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. This funding – which applies to 25 counties in Western North Carolina – could help pay for essential items, temporary housing assistance, repairs to your home, and more. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Centenary UMC (5th street downtown Winston-Salem) = noon – 5pm

Courtney Elementary in Yadkinville = 2:00 PM – 06:00 PM

Alamance Elementary School (Williams Dairy Rd) Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Are you registered to vote?

October 11 is the deadline to register and VOTE in the November 5th General Election.

www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?