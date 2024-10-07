Monday News for October 07, 2024

Today is School Day at the Carolina Classic Fair (OCT 07)

FREE admission (all day) for WS/FC School teachers, students and staff. Also, FREE admission with the donation of THREE school supply items (per person). *All supplies will be donated to WS/FCS.

10 Days of AWESOME at the Carolina Classic Fair

WBFJ broadcasting LIVE from the Gazebo!

Less than two weeks after Helene made landfall, Florida residents are bracing for another major storm.

Update at noon: Hurricane Milton has strengthened to a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 160mph. Milton is in the warm Gulf of Mexico predicted to make landfall near the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/10/07/hurricane-milton-live-updates-florida/75552024007/

ONE YEAR… An emotional day of commemoration in Israel to mark the first anniversary of the October 7th Hamas terror attacks. Thousands attended a vigil in Tel Aviv and hundreds of family members and friends gathered at the site of the Nova music festival in southern Israel to honor those killed and taken hostage that day.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/israel-oct-7th-2024-honoring-dead-praying-hostages-after-hamas-scar-humanity

Update (11am): More people are getting their power back on!

137,000 customers still without power in our Western counties

The majority of outages are in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

“Concert for Carolina”

Country stars Luke Combs and Eric Church will headline “Concert for Carolina” scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (Oct. 10) at 10am.

Combs and Church (both North Carolina natives, both attended App State) will be joined by Billy Strings and James Taylor!

*100% of all proceeds including sponsorships will be going directly to Helene Relief in our Western mountain communities. Some of the approved charities include Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

For updates, details, and ways you can help, visit www.concertforcarolina.com/

If you know someone impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. This funding – which applies to 25 counties in Western North Carolina – could help pay for essential items, temporary housing assistance, repairs to your home, and more. There are three ways to apply…

Visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

$1.1 billion dollars = That’s how much the Presidential campaigns (Harris and Trump) have spent on political ads from late July through the end of September. CNN

Prayers continue to pour in for NC State quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall was scrambling to get a first down when he was hit by three Wake Forest defenders and lost his helmet. Following the huge hit, McCall did not move for a period of time. The good news was that McCall could move his arms after being placed on a cart. The NC State quarterback previously missed the last two games due to injury.

https://local.newsbreak.com/raleigh-nc/3621090020073-prayers-pouring-in-for-nc-state-quarterback-grayson-mccall-after-terrifying-injury?

At the Annex…

Visit Salem Pregnancy Care Center in the Annex Building at the Carolina Classic Fair. Stop by, spin the prize wheel and learn more about Salem Pregnancy! www.spcclife.org

Tuesday, October 8 – Senior Citizen Day

$2 admission. ALL rides $2 plus $2 Food specials…

Wednesday, October 9 – Special Ed Day

Free for persons with special needs and their aides.

*FREE admission into the Carolina Classic Fair AND Grandstand concert with a donation of FIVE non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY).

Helping feed those in need locally through Crisis Control Ministry in Forsyth County!

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wed)

Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado. Details at www.wbfj.fm

Thursday, October 10 – Military Appreciation

Free Admission for active and retired Military and their immediate families with ID.

Also, $5 Admission for College students with their ID.