Friday News for October 04, 2024

10 Days of AWESOME at the Carolina Classic Fair

WBFJ broadcasting LIVE from the Gazebo!

Gates open (FRI) at 11am.

Update: _________ customers still without power in our Western counties.

The majority of outages are in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

Spectrum has opened more than 33,800 access points in the Carolinas in response to the damages caused by Hurricane Helene. These points are open to all users until further notice. To connect your device, look for the “SpectrumWiFi” network in your WiFi settings.

Visit https://www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots for more information on the location of Spectrum WiFi Access Points.

FLY PTI: Piedmont Triad International Airport has been named one of the ten best small airports in the country, according to USA Today.

PTI was the only airport in our state to make the list.

BTW: Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina was #1 one on the list.

Travelers and aviation enthusiasts across America voted for their favorites!

https://local.newsbreak.com/greensboro-nc/3617179411029-piedmont-triad-international-airport-among-top-10-best-small-airports-in-the-nation?

All North Carolina state parks WEST of Interstate 77 are closed through at least the end of October.

Included in the closure: Chimney Rock, Grandfather Mountain, Lake James, Lake Norman, Mount Mitchell, New River and Stone Mountain state parks.

For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.

Helping those in need in our Western mountain communities.

You can drop off items at the Carolina Classic Fair during opening weekend.

Look for a ‘truck’ at the main entrance to the Carolina Classic Fair

*This collection is a partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, October 4, 2024

North Forsyth High School (Shattalon Drive) Winston Salem = 10am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

GMA Dove Awards (Re-play) will be shown on TBN TONIGHT (Oct 4)

(twice) at 8pm and 10pm https://www.tbn.org/programs/gma-dove-awards

Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

Before the millions of shoebox gifts collected each year can bring hope and joy to children around the world, each shoebox has to be carefully inspected and made ready for international shipment. Would you like to volunteer at a processing center?

Charlotte processing center ‘online registration’ now available.

Boone processing center ‘Online Registration’ opens Friday morning.

*These dates are to sign up to volunteer. Processing begins later in November.

*National Collection Week for OCC is November 18 – 25, 2024

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month.

(FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4) High Point Heroes Club will be volunteering later this evening with The Miracle League of High Point – assisting folks with disabilities to play the sport of baseball – from 6pm – 8pm.

Please arrive around 5:30pm. Location: 29-17 School Park Road in High Point.

Call Timpani Troxler at 336 – 883 – 3483.

High School Football – Friday night match-ups (Week 7)

Central Piedmont 4-A

East Forsyth at Mount Tabor

Reagan at Davie County

Reynolds at Parkland

West Forsyth at Glenn

*Walkertown, Carver and Bishop McGuinness at home…

Mid-Piedmont 3-A

Ledford hosting Central Davidson

North Davidson at Montgomery Central

Oak Grove at Asheboro

Foothills 2-A

East Surry at Wilkes Central

North Surry at North Wilkes

West Wilkes at Surry Central

Northwest 1-A

East Wilkes at Mount Airy

North Stokes at Starmount

South Stokes at Alleghany

*Elkin at Forbush

?? Mountain Island Charter at W-S Prep, Thu., 7 p.m.

College Football (Saturday games)

Wake Forest at NC State. Noon kick off in Raleigh

UNC hosting Pitt (noon)

App State @ Marshall (3:30pm)

WSSU at Virginia Union

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears (1pm on Sunday)

Friday, October 4

Today is

Cinnamon Roll Day

Denim Day

World Animal Day

World SMILE Day