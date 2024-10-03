Thursday News for October 03, 2024

Above normal temperatures for the start of the Carolina Classic Fair…

Today is ‘Bring your Bible’ (to work and school) Day.

For the past 10 years, Focus on the Family has encouraged students to ‘Bring (their) Bible to School’. Now, adults are encouraged to participate! www.bringyourbible.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, October 3, 2024

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (West 1st Street) Winston Salem = Till 3pm

Rural Hall Elementary School = 1pm – 5:30pm

Emerywood Baptist Church (Country Club Rd) High Point = 2pm-6:30pm

South Fork Church Of Christ (Keating Dr) Winston Salem = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Update: As of 8am: Around 300,000 customers still without power in Western counties.

The majority of outages are in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

NC-DOT: An estimated +400 roads are still considered ‘closed or compromised’ in the Mountains of North Carolina.

Interstate 40 near the North Carolina-Tennessee line will be closed for months.

Early estimates are showing ‘well into 2025 for I-40 and I-26 to fully re-open’

*For now, traffic that would normally take I-40 or I-26 must use Interstates 81 and 77.

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW/NC is hosting s ‘drive thru’ TODAY till 6:30pm at Second Harvest’s headquarters on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

Some of the items needed: Paper towels, trash bags, disinfecting cleaners, peanut butter and jelly (plastic containers only), pop-top complete meals (including soups), pop-top fruits in natural syrup, canned chicken or tuna, individual cereal bowls, and family-sized shelf-stable milk. *Monetary donations accepted at https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/

Collecting the essentials. Check out our Facebook page (wbfj) for area churches and organizations collecting the basics to help those in need in Western NC!

Jungle Aviation and Relay Services (or JAARS) in Waxhaw trains pilots to fly ‘missions’ in remote places all over the world. Now JARRS pilots are delivering goods and supplies to western North Carolina.

*Wanna help? Make a donation toward aviation fuel at jaars.org/give/helene

www.wccbcharlotte.com/2024/10/01/local-organization-that-flies-in-and-out-of-remote-jungles-puts-skills-to-use-in-the-nc-mountains/?

Where’s all the toilet paper?

People are panic-buying toilet paper like its March 2020!

The dockworkers strike at ports from Maine to Texas will have absolutely zero impact on the supply of things like toilet paper. The overwhelming majority of toilet paper comes from domestic factories, right here in the US!! The rest comes from Canada and Mexico, which means it most likely arrives by rail or truck…not ship.

Bottom line: Please buy what you need, but don’t start hoarding the ‘Charmin’!!!

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/02/business/toilet-paper-shortages-port-strike/index.htm

Atrium Health has deployed its MED-1 (mobile hospital unit) to the town of Tryon in Polk County which is located in the southwestern portion of North Carolina.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/atrium-health-deploys-mobile-hospital-to-western-nc/article

As communities continue to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, RADIO continues to be a vital lifeline in the areas affected and beyond.

*Having a battery powered radio is part of ‘being prepared’.

https://radioink.com/2024/10/03/radio-continues-its-key-role-in-hurricane-helene-relief-efforts/?

If you were impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. There are three ways to apply:

Online www.disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

GMA Dove Awards (Re-play) will be shown on TBN this Friday night (twice)

at 8pm and 10pm https://www.tbn.org/programs/gma-dove-awards

Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

Before the millions of shoebox gifts collected each year can bring hope and joy to children around the world, each shoebox has to be carefully inspected and made ready for international shipment. Would you like to volunteer at a processing center?

Charlotte processing center ‘online registration’ now available.

Boone processing center ‘Online Registration’ opens Friday morning.

*These dates are to sign up to volunteer. Processing begins later in November.

*National Collection Week for OCC is November 18 – 25, 2024

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/

Father of the Year award? (Audio Clip available)

David Jones journeyed nearly 30 miles (17 miles by foot) through storm debris last Friday into Saturday – to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“I did what any dad would do…”

After weathering then Tropical Helene at his home in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Jones started driving toward Johnson City, Tennessee (where his daughter was scheduled to get married) – a trip that normally takes just two hours by car, ended up taking all night!!! Read more…

https://people.com/dad-walks-nearly-30-miles-through-hurricane-debris-for-daughters-wedding-exclusive-8720636