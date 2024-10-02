WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: Are you prepared for the next storm?

October 2, 2024

‘Being Prepared’ with August Vernon, Emergency Management Director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

‘You can’t always predict, but you can prepare’

 

The best time to prepare? Way before a disaster happens!

Three things every individual and family should consider BEFORE an emergency situation…

A preparedness kit.

A preparedness plan.

A way to get information!

Shortly after becoming director back in 2018, August Vernon and his department were met with several ‘preparedness’ challenges including tropical storms, ice storms, the multi-year closure of Business 40, a school shooting, protests, a solar eclipse and the COVID-19 pandemic!

*Check out preparedness tips at these links…

https://www.cityofws.org/339/Be-Ready

https://www.readync.gov/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 06, 2024) 

