For this Wednesday WORD I’m thinking about what most Believing Christians are thinking about right now, that being our Brothers and Sisters in CHRIST who are suffering in various ways due to the devastating floods over the past week.

First I would encourage those who are suffering with Psalm 34:18…

18) The LORD is near to those whose hearts are humble. HE saves those whose spirits are crushed.

Those who are feeling the pain, lack and discouragement, GOD is indeed still with you in this very challenging season.

For those who are wondering… or asking… “What should I do?”… I share Galatians 6:2…

2) Help carry each other’s burdens. In this way you will follow CHRIST’S Teachings.

And for all of us to be able to discern what direction we should take or “how should I give toward helping those who are going through so much right now”, I share II Corinthians 9:7…

7) Each of you should give whatever you have decided. You shouldn’t be sorry that you gave or feel forced to give, since GOD Loves a Cheerful Giver.

Please remember that we have the Teaching of JESUS when it comes to Hearing HIS Voice… John 10:27…

27) MY Sheep respond to MY Voice, and I Know who they are. They Follow ME…

SELAH & BLESSINGS, My Friend!

-TRACY