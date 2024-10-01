Tuesday News for October 01, 2024

Collecting the essentials. Check out our Facebook page (wbfj) for area churches and organizations collecting the basics to help those in need in Western NC !

If you were impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. Visit www.disasterassistance.gov for details…

Update in the Middle East. Iran has reportedly launched a ballistic missile barrage at Israel around lunchtime (Eastern time / our time), according to several news outlets.

The escalation comes after Israel began its ground assault overnight into southern Lebanon – launching localized raids against the terrorist group Hezbollah.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/breaking-iran-launches-attack-israel-after-idf-ground-incursion-begins-lebanon?

https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/israel-lebanon-war-hezbollah-10-1-24-intl-hnk/index.html

Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100 today, making him the first American president to reach triple digits. https://www.cartercenter.org/donate/jimmy-carter-100.html

Vice presidential debate TONIGHT at 9pm on CBS. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are gearing up for a high-stakes debate — five weeks before Election Day. https://cbn.com/news/politics/jd-vance-and-tim-walz-face-vice-presidential-debate-tonight

Are you registered to vote? Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

‘Hometown Men’s Fellowship’ happening on Tuesday, Oct 15 at RCR Event center in Welcome. This is a FREE event! Register today at hometownmensfellowship.org

Special guests. Music by Guilford *Special thanks to Mike Dillion and Mitch Klass for making a ‘pit-stop’ at the WBFJ Morning Show to share more !

Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas are now on ‘strike’ over wages and automation. Supply chain experts say consumers won’t see an immediate impact from the strike, but expect higher prices if the strike drags on…

https://cbn.com/news/us/dockworkers-ports-maine-texas-go-strike-standoff-risking-new-shortages

Pete Rose, Major League Baseball superstar, passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

Rose was a 17-time All-Star who won three World Series. He was later banned from MLB for life for gambling on games.

No ‘pumpkin’ in pumpkin pie? Well, mostly true. Lots of canned pumpkin contains squash even if the label says “100% pumpkin”! Most squash varieties are less stringy and richer in sweetness and color than ‘real’ pumpkin. And yes, the USDA’s definition of canned pumpkin is broad and includes both pumpkins and squashes. It’s still yummy to me!!! https://www.thetakeout.com/1659453/what-canned-pumpkin-puree-ingredients/

‘Bring your Bible’ to work and school this Thursday, October 3rd. For the past 10 years, Focus on the Family has encouraged students to ‘Bring (there) Bible to School’.

Now, adults are encouraged to participate! Strike up a conversation and share the Gospel. More info at www.bringyourbible.org

Relief efforts continue in Western NC

Good News for residents near Asheville.

I-40 eastbound out of Buncombe County is now back open… https://drivenc.gov/#

Travel ALERT: Non-emergency travel is still prohibited. Most local roads remain closed.

There are shortages of water, food, gas, power and communications in western NC.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/news/2024/10/01/helene-i-40-open-evacuate-nc

Update: 370,000 customers still without power mainly in our Western counties as of 1pm on Tuesday. The majority of outages in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

Update from Boone…

Watauga County (including the Town of Boone) is under a 7pm to 7am curfew.

Appalachian State University will remain closed through this Friday, Oct 4.

An update about operations beyond October 4 will be issued in the coming days.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: Employees from our Facilities Department arrived safely in Buncombe County, delivering some heavy machinery, and will soon begin assisting in the cleanup and recovery in Western North Carolina.

Talon Aviation based in Yadkin County is offering Mercy Flights to those needing to get into or out of Western NC. Please call 336-940-6030 to discuss details.

If you were impacted by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible to receive disaster assistance from FEMA. This funding – which applies to 25 counties in Western North Carolina – could help pay for essential items, temporary housing assistance, repairs to your home, and more. There are three ways to apply: you can visit www.disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA App.

Call 211 and check information shared by your local officials

Do you need food, water, or other necessities? If you are in an area impacted by Hurricane Helene, check information from your local officials or call 211 for help finding information and resources. 211 is free, confidential and available 24/7.

