Monday News for September 30, 2024

Travel ALERT from NC Emergency Management…

All roads in Western North Carolina should be considered closed.

Non-emergency travel is prohibited at this time.

*I-40 is impassable in multiple locations. I-26 is closed at the Tennessee state line.

Over 400,000 customers still without power mainly in our Western counties

The majority of outages in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

Samaritan’s Purse is responding in the High Country and establishing a base of operations at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Samaritan’s Purse is also setting up a field hospital unit in the parking lot of the Watauga Medical Center to provide oxygen for patients who have no power at home.

Wanna volunteer? A link on our website wbfj.fm https://www.spvolunteer.org/project-response/743

*If you know someone that needs assistance in western NC, call 833-747-1234

Fire crews from Winston-Salem and Summerfield have been deployed to help with recovery efforts in western NC.

Update: Baptists on Mission (Boone area)

One of our feeding operations began Sunday at First Baptist Church of Boone.

Volunteers from the community helped with the drive through and walk up lines.

Feeding sites in Marion and Arden are providing meals to be distributed by the Red Cross. https://baptistsonmission.org/hurricane-helene

Collecting the essentials to help those in need in Western NC…

Singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson died peacefully at his home in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, according to a family spokesperson. He was 88.

Vice presidential debate on CBS will air this Tuesday evening at 9pm.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are gearing up for a high-stakes debate — five weeks before Election Day.

Are you registered to vote?

Contact your county’s Board of Elections to register to vote OR update your information. Voter INFO links on the News Blog… https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 (thru November 2).

General Election Day will be Tuesday, November 5th.

Combating Mis-Information during the upcoming Election season.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/about-elections/election-security/combating-misinformation?

You can once again order FREE Covid-19 test kits from the federal government beginning today (Sept 27). Each household is eligible to receive four at-home test kits.

The kits will start shipping this week. DETAILS at https://covidtests.gov/

The latest tests will be able to detect currently circulating COVID variants.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/26/health/free-covid-tests-government-usps/index.html

If you would like to ‘volunteer’ with WBFJ at the Gazebo during the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, email Bonnie… bonnie@wbfj.org.

10 days of Awesome: The Carolina Classic Fair begins next Friday (OCT 04) and runs through October 13. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

WBFJ Grandstand concert @ the Carolina Classic Fair (Wednesday, October 9)

This year’s artists include Colton Dixon, Austin French & Jeremy Rosado.

*Get into the Carolina Classic Fair AND our Grandstand concert with a donation of (5) non-perishable food items per person (WEDNESDAY ONLY) helping those in need through Crisis Control Ministry! Fair dates: Oct 4-13. www.wbfj.fm

Before the millions of shoebox gifts collected each year can bring hope and joy to children around the world, each shoebox has to be carefully inspected and made ready for international shipment. Would you like to volunteer? Registration begins this week…

Charlotte: Online Registration Opens this Thursday (Oct 3).

Boone, North Carolina: Online Registration Opens this Friday (Oct. 4)

*These dates are to sign up to volunteer. Processing begins later in November.

*National Collection Week for OCC is November 18 – 25, 2024

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center/