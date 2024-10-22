Tuesday News for October 22, 2024

Above normal temperatures with lots of sunshine…High 78

In-person Early Voting continues in North Carolina through Nov 2. General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th www.ncsbe.gov/

View your sample ballot, check out the link on the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

Voter Tool Box https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-tools-and-forms

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Southwest Guilford High School in High Point = 9:30am – 3pm

Trellis Supportive Care in Winston Salem = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Southeastern Stokes Middle in Walnut Cove = 2pm – 6:30pm

Rehobeth Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Experts: Allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer.

As temperatures stay warmer into the fall, plants that release allergens have more time to grow. The most common culprit for fall allergies is ragweed (which can release one billion grains of pollen per plant). www.cdc.gov/climate-health/php/effects/pollen-health.html

High School Football: Six Triad teams remain undefeated…

Unclaimed cash? The NC State Treasurer recently handed a check to Samaritan’s Purse for just over $50,000 dollars! The money was found in the state’s unclaimed cash reserve. “Samaritan’s Purse was designated the beneficiary of a life insurance policy but was never connected with the money (until early October).”

-Dale Folwell, NC State Treasurer

*You or a family member could have cash at NCcash.com.

These funds are from closed bank accounts, wages that were owed, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds…the contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned for a period of time. NCcash.com

NOTE: Do not Google “unclaimed cash”. There are third-party sites that will charge you for what the state is doing for free.

Study: over consumption of soda, fruit juice and even coffee raises stroke risk. Researchers discovering that both sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened fizzy drinks were linked with a 22% increased risk of stroke. Fruit juice was linked with a 37% higher risk of stroke, and the risk tripled when people had two or more servings of fruit juice a day. Drinking more than four cups of coffee a day increased the risk of stroke by 37% (but drinking LESS was ok). *Good News: Drinking more than seven cups of water a day lowers the risk of stroke caused by a clot. Drinking tea actually lowered stroke chances by up to 20%.

Operation Christmas Child: After a delay, you can register at an OCC processing center later this week. New registration dates…

Charlotte: Registration opens this Thursday (October 24).

Processing Begins: Nov. 23

Boone: registration begins this Friday, October 25.

Processing Begins: Nov. 27

National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

Label of the Day? ‘Grabatologist’ = one who collects neckties

Update on Roads in Western NC

The NC DOT has also reopened over 700 roads out of the approximately 1,200 roads that were closed as a result of Helene. The essential travel-only ban has been lifted, however, officials want to remind travelers that hazards still remain in the hardest hit areas of western North Carolina. Please obey all signs and barricades.

NOTE: I-40 at the Tennessee/NC boarder AND I-26 in Tennessee remain closed.

Commercial and through traffic is still prohibited.

NC DOT: Road conditions / Reopening dashboard

“Blue light specials’ no more…

The last full-size Kmart in the US (in Bridgehampton, on Long Island New York) closed on Sunday. Kmart joins the list of once iconic retailers, such as Toys “R” Us, RadioShack, Pier 1 and Bed Bath & Beyond that have closed their brick-and -mortar locations in recent years. FYI: Kmart filed for bankruptcy protection in 2002, making it the largest US retailer bankruptcy at that time.

This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (Oct 26)

Locally, you can drop-off unwanted medications in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary School in Winston-Salem between 10am till 2pm. Drop off unused and expired medications, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and needles. More info at www.safemedicinedrop.com

*Hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Novant Health

The Museum of BBQ, the world’s first museum focused on all things barbecue, will open at the Crown Center in Kansas City in the spring of 2025.

The museum experience will feature rooms dedicated to the elements and regions of barbecue, alongside a gift shop with rubs, sauces, and BBQ-themed goods.

Museumgoers will get to follow two storytelling trails through the exhibits. They’ll first learn about the elements of barbecue to see how a pitmaster turns their favorite cut of meat into something delicious. Then, they’ll travel through the main American regions of barbecue, the Carolinas, Memphis, Texas, and Kansas City, to discover how each ‘region’ has developed its own flavor.

NOTE: THE Barbecue Festival in Lexington happening this Saturday (Oct 26). Opening ceremonies at 9am when the first barbecue sandwich of the day is consumed, followed by a choreograph parade that will make its way down Main Street in Lexington.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/new-interactive-parade-will-kick-off-40th-lexington-barbecue-festival/