Adaptive Recreation & Gaming EXPO on Saturday, March 25

Mark Steele with ‘Solutions For Independence’ shares more about the Adaptive Recreation & Gaming EXPO happening this Saturday (March 25) from 10am til 2pm at the ‘JDL Fast Track’ in Winston-Salem. The event is open to everyone of all ages and abilities.

Free event. Free T-shirt 😊

Many different adaptive sports, activities, and vendors will be available. There will be a variety of exciting adaptive sports and activities including adaptive cycling, tennis, archery, kayaking and ‘gaming’. The Wutyasay food truck will also be on-site!

Questions: 336-767-7060 or by email at cameron@sicilnc.org Register today by clicking this link: http://bit.ly/sicilnc1

SOLUTIONS FOR INDEPENDENCE is located at 7744 North Point Blvd. in Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

https://linktr.ee/solutionsforindependencews?fbclid=IwAR36pgBmBRVzfOLU04VSbJsIBM7x1AECh4J92NcV6D5QmuvLun5MCTBihsY

“Advancing Your Abilities Toward Independence”