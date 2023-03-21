WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Adaptive Recreation & Gaming EXPO on Saturday, March 25

Adaptive Recreation & Gaming EXPO on Saturday, March 25

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023

Mark Steele with Solutions For Independence’ shares more about the Adaptive Recreation & Gaming EXPO happening this Saturday (March 25) from 10am til 2pm at the ‘JDL Fast Track’ in Winston-Salem. The event is open to everyone of all ages and abilities.

Free event. Free T-shirt 😊

Many different adaptive sports, activities, and vendors will be available. There will be a variety of exciting adaptive sports and activities including adaptive cycling, tennis, archery, kayaking and ‘gaming’. The Wutyasay food truck will also be on-site!

Questions: 336-767-7060 or by email at cameron@sicilnc.org Register today by clicking this link: http://bit.ly/sicilnc1

SOLUTIONS FOR INDEPENDENCE is located at 7744 North Point Blvd. in Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

https://linktr.ee/solutionsforindependencews?fbclid=IwAR36pgBmBRVzfOLU04VSbJsIBM7x1AECh4J92NcV6D5QmuvLun5MCTBihsY

“Advancing Your Abilities Toward Independence”

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon (March 21)

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023

Masterclass of Happiness: FREE 4-day trip to Finland

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023

Tuesday News: March 21, 2023

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023

S@5: ‘Springtime for Your Spirit’ 90-day devotional

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023

‘Brain Health and Sleep’ -Senior Services Forsyth

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023

Easter Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
March 20, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.