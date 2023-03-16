Forsyth Creek Week (March 18-26)
Forsyth Creek Week (March 18 – March 26, 2023)
Nine days of events drawing attention to our local rivers, streams and bodies of water- while protecting our waterways and drinking water. *All Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted. http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar
Forsyth Creek Week – Calendar of Events (March 18-26, 2023)
EVENTS AVAILABLE ALL WEEK
Display: Winston (& Salem’s) Waterways, NC Collection, Central Library, Winston-Salem
Free Fishing at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem
Nature Notebooks, Lewisville Branch
Protect Our Water Community Project, Gateway YWCA
Stormwater Management Best Practices Self-Guided Tour
Winston-Salem & Kernersville Pill Drops
Story Times, various library branches
Tiny Art Show, Reynolda Manor Branch, Winston-Salem
WSFC Utilities Plant Tour (Virtual)
SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Big Bass Fishing Tournament, 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Salem Lake Park, Winston-Salem
Clemmons Creek Cleanup, all day, various locations, Clemmons
Plirding with Forsyth Audubon, 9 a.m. Civitan Park, Winston-Salem
Cleanup with Yadkin Riverkeeper, 9 a.m. – noon, Anderson Center, Winston-Salem State University
Plant for Pollinators Program, 10 a.m. – noon, Cobblestone Farmer’s Market, Winston-Salem
Natural Watercolors Workshop, 10 a.m. – noon, Winston Lake Marina, Winston-Salem
Tanners Run Creek Cleanup, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Old Salem Visitors Center, Winston-Salem
Salem Creek Greenway Segway Ride, 10:30 a.m. 176 YWCA Way (Across from Gateway YWCA)
Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Shed, 11 a.m., Lewisville Branch
E-Bike Salem Creek Trail Ride, 1:30, Salem Creek Greenway
Paddleboarding, 1:30 p.m., Salem Lake
Documentary, noon – 2 p.m., Walkertown Branch, Walkertown
Rain Barrel Class, 2 p.m. Spanish and 3 p.m. English, Jamison Park, Winston-Salem
Frog Walk, 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ivey Redmon Park, Kernersville
SUNDAY, MARCH 19
Family Fishing Fun, 2 – 5 p.m. Village Point Lake, Clemmons
Long Creek Trail Wetlands Walk, 2 – 4 p.m., Long Creek Trail, Bethania
Walking Guide to the Trees of Old Salem, 2 – 4 p.m., Old Salem Museum and Gardens, Winston-Salem
MONDAY, MARCH 20
Clemmons Operation Medicine Drop, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clemmons Fire Department
Documentary, noon – 2 p.m., Walkertown Branch
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Reynolda Manor Branch
Creek Week Trivia, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Foothills Tasting Room, Winston-Salem
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Shed, 10 a.m., Paddison Memorial Branch, Kernersville
Rainwater Harvesting, 2 – 4 p.m. NC Cooperative Extension, Winston-Salem
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clemmons Branch
Creek Discovery Play, 11 a.m., Central Library
Storytime, 11 a.m., Southside Branch
Documentary, noon – 2 p.m., Walkertown Branch
Streambank Repair Lecture, noon, Ciener Botanical Garden, Kernersville
Bee City USA Presents: Why Native Plants Matter, 2 p.m., Reynolda Manor Branch
Gyotaku Craft, 6 p.m., Miller Park
The Smell of Money film, 6:30 p.m. Temple Emanuel, Winston-Salem
Keynote Speaker Bill Hunt, 7 p.m. Salem Lake
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., Paddison Memorial Branch, Kernersville
The Three S’s of Stormwater Management, noon, Kernersville Public Services
Family Film, 6 – 7:45 p.m., Clemmons Branch
Fish Trivia and Craft, 5 p.m., Clemmons Branch
STEAM for Teens and Tweens, 5 p.m. Central Library Makerspace
Shoreline Garden Kit Giveaway, Clemmons Public Works and Kernersville Public Service buildings
Water Treatment Plant Tour, 5:30 p.m. Thomas Water Treatment Plant, Winston-Salem
THURSDAY, MARCH 23
NOVA: Poisoned Water, 10 a.m., Clemmons Branch
Toddler Water Storytime, 10 a.m., Paddison Memorial Branch, Kernersville
Salem Creek Greenway Segway Ride, 10:30 a.m., 176 YWCA Way (Across from the Gateway YWCA)
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clemmons Branch
Storytime, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center, Winston-Salem
Preschool Frog Craft, 11:30 a.m., Clemmons Branch
E-Bike Salem Creek Trail Ride, 1:30 p.m., Salem Creek Trail
Paddleboarding, 1:30 p.m., Salem Lake
African American Reads Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center
Shoreline Garden Kit Giveaway, Clemmons Public Works and Kernersville Public Services buildings
Creek Week Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., Foothills Brew Pub, Winston-Salem
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Color and Coffee, 10 a.m., Lewisville Branch
Natural Watercolors Paint and Sip Workshop, Salem Lake Marina, Winston-Salem
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Creek Crawl, 2 – 4 p.m., Black Bottom Trail, Bethania
Little Seedlings Storytimes, 8 a.m. and noon, Cobblestone Farmer’s Market, Winston-Salem
Planting Party at the Park, 9 a.m. – noon, Ivey Redmon Park, Kernersville
Natural Watercolors Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Winston Lake Marina, Winston-Salem
Creeks and Crafts, 1 p.m. Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center
Pawpaw Planting Party, 1 – 3 p.m. Alpha Chapel, Bethania
Protect Our Water Community Project, 10 a.m. Reynolds Park parking lot, Winston-Salem
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Jamboree, Finale Event, 1 – 3 p.m., Salem Lake, Winston-Salem
N.C. Stream Watch Workshop, 2 – 3:30 p.m., Gateway Nature Preserve, Winston-Salem
FORSYTH CREEK WEEK PRIZE DRAWING. Drop by any Forsyth County Public Library location between March 18 – 25, check out a book or movie relating to water, our waterways, or aquatic life to be entered into a drawing for a Forsyth Creek Week prize basket. All ages. Winners announced at the end of March!
Other Events Outside of Creek Week
MONDAY, MARCH 27 – Bird Outing, 8 a.m. Bethabara Lower Trail
TUESDAY, MARCH 28 – The Birds of Our Neighborhood, 10 a.m., Central Library, Winston-Salem
SATURDAY, APRIL 1 – The Great American Cleanup, 9 a.m. – noon, various locations