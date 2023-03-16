Forsyth Creek Week (March 18-26)

Forsyth Creek Week (March 18 – March 26, 2023)

Nine days of events drawing attention to our local rivers, streams and bodies of water- while protecting our waterways and drinking water. *All Forsyth Creek Week activities are FREE unless otherwise noted. http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar

Andy Szabat shares more…

Forsyth Creek Week – Calendar of Events (March 18-26, 2023)

EVENTS AVAILABLE ALL WEEK

Creek Week at Kaleideum North

Discount Rain Barrel Sales

Display: Winston (& Salem’s) Waterways, NC Collection, Central Library, Winston-Salem

Free Fishing at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem

Library Raffle, all branches

Nature Notebooks, Lewisville Branch

Protect Our Water Community Project, Gateway YWCA

Salem Lake StoryWalk

Stormwater Management Best Practices Self-Guided Tour

Winston-Salem & Kernersville Pill Drops

Story Times, various library branches

Tiny Art Show, Reynolda Manor Branch, Winston-Salem

WSFC Utilities Plant Tour (Virtual)

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Big Bass Fishing Tournament, 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Salem Lake Park, Winston-Salem

Clemmons Creek Cleanup, all day, various locations, Clemmons

Plirding with Forsyth Audubon, 9 a.m. Civitan Park, Winston-Salem

Cleanup with Yadkin Riverkeeper, 9 a.m. – noon, Anderson Center, Winston-Salem State University

Plant for Pollinators Program, 10 a.m. – noon, Cobblestone Farmer’s Market, Winston-Salem

Natural Watercolors Workshop, 10 a.m. – noon, Winston Lake Marina, Winston-Salem

Tanners Run Creek Cleanup, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Old Salem Visitors Center, Winston-Salem

Salem Creek Greenway Segway Ride, 10:30 a.m. 176 YWCA Way (Across from Gateway YWCA)

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Shed, 11 a.m., Lewisville Branch

E-Bike Salem Creek Trail Ride, 1:30, Salem Creek Greenway

Paddleboarding, 1:30 p.m., Salem Lake

Documentary, noon – 2 p.m., Walkertown Branch, Walkertown

Rain Barrel Class, 2 p.m. Spanish and 3 p.m. English, Jamison Park, Winston-Salem

Frog Walk, 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., Ivey Redmon Park, Kernersville

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Clemmons Creek Cleanup, all day, various locations, Clemmons

Family Fishing Fun, 2 – 5 p.m. Village Point Lake, Clemmons

Long Creek Trail Wetlands Walk, 2 – 4 p.m., Long Creek Trail, Bethania

Walking Guide to the Trees of Old Salem, 2 – 4 p.m., Old Salem Museum and Gardens, Winston-Salem

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Clemmons Operation Medicine Drop, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clemmons Fire Department

Documentary, noon – 2 p.m., Walkertown Branch

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Reynolda Manor Branch

Creek Week Trivia, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Foothills Tasting Room, Winston-Salem

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Shed, 10 a.m., Paddison Memorial Branch, Kernersville

Rainwater Harvesting, 2 – 4 p.m. NC Cooperative Extension, Winston-Salem

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clemmons Branch

Creek Discovery Play, 11 a.m., Central Library

Storytime, 11 a.m., Southside Branch

Documentary, noon – 2 p.m., Walkertown Branch

Streambank Repair Lecture, noon, Ciener Botanical Garden, Kernersville

Bee City USA Presents: Why Native Plants Matter, 2 p.m., Reynolda Manor Branch

Gyotaku Craft, 6 p.m., Miller Park

The Smell of Money film, 6:30 p.m. Temple Emanuel, Winston-Salem

Keynote Speaker Bill Hunt, 7 p.m. Salem Lake

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., Paddison Memorial Branch, Kernersville

The Three S’s of Stormwater Management, noon, Kernersville Public Services

Family Film, 6 – 7:45 p.m., Clemmons Branch

Fish Trivia and Craft, 5 p.m., Clemmons Branch

STEAM for Teens and Tweens, 5 p.m. Central Library Makerspace

Shoreline Garden Kit Giveaway, Clemmons Public Works and Kernersville Public Service buildings

Water Treatment Plant Tour, 5:30 p.m. Thomas Water Treatment Plant, Winston-Salem

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

NOVA: Poisoned Water, 10 a.m., Clemmons Branch

Toddler Water Storytime, 10 a.m., Paddison Memorial Branch, Kernersville

Salem Creek Greenway Segway Ride, 10:30 a.m., 176 YWCA Way (Across from the Gateway YWCA)

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clemmons Branch

Storytime, 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center, Winston-Salem

Preschool Frog Craft, 11:30 a.m., Clemmons Branch

E-Bike Salem Creek Trail Ride, 1:30 p.m., Salem Creek Trail

Paddleboarding, 1:30 p.m., Salem Lake

African American Reads Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center

Shoreline Garden Kit Giveaway, Clemmons Public Works and Kernersville Public Services buildings

Creek Week Trivia, 8 to 10 p.m., Foothills Brew Pub, Winston-Salem

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Color and Coffee, 10 a.m., Lewisville Branch

Natural Watercolors Paint and Sip Workshop, Salem Lake Marina, Winston-Salem

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Creek Crawl, 2 – 4 p.m., Black Bottom Trail, Bethania

Little Seedlings Storytimes, 8 a.m. and noon, Cobblestone Farmer’s Market, Winston-Salem

Planting Party at the Park, 9 a.m. – noon, Ivey Redmon Park, Kernersville

Natural Watercolors Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Winston Lake Marina, Winston-Salem

Creeks and Crafts, 1 p.m. Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center

Pawpaw Planting Party, 1 – 3 p.m. Alpha Chapel, Bethania

Protect Our Water Community Project, 10 a.m. Reynolds Park parking lot, Winston-Salem

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Jamboree, Finale Event, 1 – 3 p.m., Salem Lake, Winston-Salem

N.C. Stream Watch Workshop, 2 – 3:30 p.m., Gateway Nature Preserve, Winston-Salem

FORSYTH CREEK WEEK PRIZE DRAWING. Drop by any Forsyth County Public Library location between March 18 – 25, check out a book or movie relating to water, our waterways, or aquatic life to be entered into a drawing for a Forsyth Creek Week prize basket. All ages. Winners announced at the end of March!

Other Events Outside of Creek Week

MONDAY, MARCH 27 – Bird Outing, 8 a.m. Bethabara Lower Trail

TUESDAY, MARCH 28 – The Birds of Our Neighborhood, 10 a.m., Central Library, Winston-Salem

SATURDAY, APRIL 1 – The Great American Cleanup, 9 a.m. – noon, various locations