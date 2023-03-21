Masterclass of Happiness: FREE 4-day trip to Finland

Finland is the ‘happiest’ country in the world, for the 6th year in a row, Israel, The Netherlands, Switzerland and New Zealand also making the Top 10, according to the annual World Happiness Report, which ranks countries based largely on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll. https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/world-happiest-countries-2023-wellness/index.html

*Visit Finland announced that it is now accepting applications for its “Masterclass of Happiness,” a free four-day trip to Finland “where you can learn the methods to finding your inner Finn. The masterclass will happen from June 12-15, 2023, at a private villa in the nation’s Lakeland region.

How can I apply for the Masterclass of Happiness?

There’s a two-part application for those wanting to attend the Masterclass of Happiness, which can be found online.

https://www.visitfinland.com/en/find-your-inner-finn/apply-for-masterclass/

*People can apply as a group or individual (18 years and older).

The deadline to apply is April 2. Winners will be announced on May 2 on Visit Finland’s Instagram and TikTok. www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2023/03/14/heres-how-apply-finlands-free-masterclass-happiness/11474298002/