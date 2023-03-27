Monday News: March 27, 2023

Less than 2 weeks til Easter Sunday!

Breaking News: Optional ‘masking’ at area hospitals beginning Tuesday morning.

The universal masking requirement will become optional for ‘most patients, visitors and health care workers’ at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health – effective 7am Tuesday morning.

Masks will still be required in certain situations and clinical areas, such as emergency department waiting rooms and triage locations.

NOTE: As always, anyone planning to visit patients at any hospital should be healthy and should not have fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2023/03/masks-to-become-optional-march-28

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/your-care-at-novant-health.aspx#restrictions

NEW: The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro CLOSED around 11am this morning due to a ‘security threat’. Local law enforcement are investigating… https://www.nczoo.org/

First Citizens Bank and Trust will acquire Silicon Valley Bank – the California based tech lender that failed earlier this month. Seventeen former branches of SVB opened as First Citizens branches earlier this morning according to the F-D-I-C.

North Carolina based First Citizens is headquartered in Raleigh.

*The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was the second-largest bank failure in US history, after Washington Mutual in 2008. https://journalnow.com/news/state/first-citizens-to-acquire-troubled-silicon-valley-bank/article_320d8318-b8e7-5553-aadc-2a9c5e61f4e0.html

Residents across the South are under threats of severe storms later today.

Intense storms and destructive tornadoes claimed the lives of more than two dozen people over the weekend. Mississippi and Alabama were especially hard hit.

One devastating tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/least-14-killed-mississippi-tornado-storms-abc-news-2023-03-25/

Need a passport? Be patient… The current wait time for a regular US passport has soared to “about 10 to 13 weeks, and for an expedited passport about seven to nine weeks,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a recent interview. The State Department is “getting 500,000 applications a week for passports,” which is 30 to 40% more applicants this year than last year. Staffing and resources have been increased to deal with the surge.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/23/politics/blinken-state-department-passport-delays/index.html

16% = That’s around the percentage of people who tip at quick-service restaurants like Starbucks and McDonald’s.

Experts say Americans are tipping less because they feel overwhelmed by an increasing number of food shops that provide options to tip with a card on a touchscreen – leading people to be less generous.

Men’s NCAA Tournament: Final 4 is set…

Miami, UConn, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will play this Saturday.

New at noon: Another school shooting, this time in a suburb of Nashville.

Multiple of individuals shot (at least 3 fatalities) at the Covenant School – a private Christian school for young ages. The shooter has died.

A student reunification center has been set up at Woodmont Baptist Church.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nashville-shooting-covenant-school-03-27-23/index.html

Update this morning. Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) will ‘delay’ controversial plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system amid fears that ongoing protests could fracture his coalition or escalate into violence.

https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-protests-netanyahu-updates-03-27-23-intl/index.html

It’s Prom season. The Greensboro Youth Council is opening up ‘pop-up shops’ where teens can get prom attire – completely free of charge- later this week. The shops – located on the first level of Four Seasons Town Centre – will open this Wednesday through Friday (March 29-30 from 5:30pm to 7pm. March 31 from 11am to 5:30pm).

No registration is required to shop. FYI: GYC is also accepting donations.

The pop-up shops (Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads) will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, plus accessories like shoes, purses, jewelry, and ties.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/camilles-closettheos-threads-free-prom-pop-up-shop-greensboro/83-79586f1b-f30b-411b-b0b2-61b903340a50

Free tax prep. Trained, certified volunteers with the A-A-R-P Tax Aide Program are available in preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county libraries.

Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

Volunteers Needed. Spanish language interpreters are needed for an upcoming dental clinic this Friday, March 31 from 8am til 2pm.

Footbridge is partnering with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons to provide dental care for (pre-selected) individuals.

Extra dentists, dental assistants and hygienists can always be utilized.

Location: Westwood Village Shopping Center directly beside Gabe’s near Krispy Kreme.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://footbridge.org/dental-clinic-march-2023