Tuesday News: March 28, 2023

Palm Sunday this weekend. Less than 2 weeks til Easter Sunday!

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the HIGH range for Tuesday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Ask Sam (Winston-Salem Journal)

Q: Why did the price of gas go up 20 to 30 cents a gallon last week?

Answer – “There is a shift from winter-grade to summer-grade-fuel around this time (spring). Due to production issues it is more expensive to produce summer-grade fuel with approximately 15 cents/gallon additional cost. This can partially explain the price rise at the pumps around this time of the year.”

-Haresh Gurnani, Wake Forest University School of Business.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-did-the-triad-get-a-new-area-code/article

CFA will eliminate the ‘side salad’ from its menu on April 3.

https://www.today.com/food/news/chick-fil-a-removing-side-item-menu-rcna76106

Governor Cooper signed the HB-76 Medicaid expansion bill into law during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh on Monday.

The bill received final legislative approval last Thursday, capping a decade of debate.

There’s no official start date, pending approval of a state budget which usually happens in the early summer.

*North Carolina has 2.9 million enrollees in traditional Medicaid coverage. The expansion could help an estimated 600,000 adults in our state. www.wcnc.com/article/news/politics/north-carolina-politics/governor-roy-cooper-medicaid-expansion-bill-law-signed/275-f630f26c-8168-4c50-9db4-8950d1c9c11d

US flags have been lowered to half-staff (through sunset this Friday) in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Nashville.

Six people (three adults and three young students) lost their lives at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. The suspect was taken out by police.

NOTE: There have been 13 school shootings in the US in 2023…

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nashville-shooting-covenant-school-03-27-23/index.html

Update: Samaritan’s Purse is on the ground in two locations in Mississippi.

Multiple tornadoes, carved a 100-mile path of destruction across the Magnolia State last Friday (March 24), damaging hundreds of homes and knocking out power across Mississippi and parts of Alabama.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-responding-after-deadly-mississippi-storms/

March Madness

The women’s Final Four begins Friday, with South Carolina facing Iowa and Virginia Tech playing LSU. The men’s Final Four (full bracket here) begins Saturday

The house where JFK and Jackie lived as newlyweds is for sale.

The Kennedy’s rented this Washington, D.C., townhouse for six months in 1954, when he was a new senator from Massachusetts. The list price is $2 million. That gets you four bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, oak floors, huge windows and an English-style back garden. And a story of ‘…you’ll never guess who use to live here…”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2023/03/27/jfk-jackie-kennedy-newlywed-home/

Area hospitals dropping ‘masking requirement’…

The universal masking requirement is now optional for ‘most patients, visitors and health care workers’ at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health – effective today (March 28).

Note: Masks will still be required in certain situations and clinical areas, such as emergency department waiting rooms and triage locations.

*As always, anyone planning to visit patients at any hospital should be healthy and should not have fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2023/03/masks-to-become-optional-march-28

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/your-care-at-novant-health.aspx#restrictions

Volunteers Needed. Spanish language interpreters are needed for an upcoming dental clinic this Friday, March 31 from 8am til 2pm.

Footbridge is partnering with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons to provide dental care for (pre-selected) individuals.

Extra dentists, dental assistants and hygienists can always be utilized.

Location: Westwood Village Shopping Center directly beside Gabe’s near Krispy Kreme.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://footbridge.org/dental-clinic-march-2023

Free tax prep. Trained, certified volunteers with the A-A-R-P Tax Aide Program are available in preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county libraries.

Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

It’s Prom season. The Greensboro Youth Council is opening up ‘pop-up shops’ where teens can get prom attire – completely free of charge- later this week. The shops – located on the first level of Four Seasons Town Centre – will open this Wednesday through Friday (March 29-30 from 5:30pm to 7pm. March 31 from 11am to 5:30pm).

No registration is required to shop. FYI: GYC is also accepting donations.

The pop-up shops (Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads) will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, plus accessories like shoes, purses, jewelry, and ties.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/camilles-closettheos-threads-free-prom-pop-up-shop-greensboro/

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries: Encourage your pastor…and your pastor’s wife!

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.

One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com