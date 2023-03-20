Free Tax Prep in Winston-Salem

The AARP Tax Aide Program connects trained and certified volunteers with residents who need assistance in tax preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county libraries.

Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Free tax prep available in Winston-Salem

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

Details: The first step is to obtain a ‘tax prep packet’…

Printing a packet from www.wstaxaide.com or pick up a packet from one of the following branch libraries: Reynolda Manor, Clemmons or Southside.

Follow the instructions in the tax packet, including scheduling an appointment by calling 336-777-6189. Both spouses must be present if filing jointly. Please take only one packet per return.

Appointments take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the days listed be-low, at one of the following library branches:

Monday and Tuesday at Reynolda Manor Branch, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem

Wednesday at Clemmons Branch, 6365 James St., Clemmons

Thursday and Friday at Southside Branch, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem

Walk-ins will be accommodated if possible. You must be at the library by noon at the latest. To speed up the process, obtain the tax packet above, follow the instructions, and bring the tax packet and all tax documents to the library. www.wstaxaide.com/

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18. Good News: More returns are being processed and more refunds are being issued than at the same point last year, new statistics from the IRS indicate. The average refund this year is just over $3,000 dollars. www.irs.gov