Wednesday News: March 29, 2023

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the HIGH range for Wednesday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Palm Sunday this weekend. Easter Sunday is April 9…

Today is ‘Mom and Pop business owners’ day

There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census. https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/03/mom-and-pop-businesses-key-contributors-to-united-states-economy.html

Some of the ‘local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…

River Birch Lodge

Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service

Chop Stix

Mock Tire

Hayworth-Miller

Clemmons Family Dental

Hartsoe and Associates

Lewisville Drug Company

Gwyn Services

M-L-C Discount

Does the Triad have a ‘new’ area code?

Short answer, YES. The 7-4-3 ‘area code’ has been assigned to the 336 area code.

The reason: to increase the number of available phone numbers.

Some history: In 2000, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the agency that assigns area codes, warned that the Triad area was running low on available numbers with the 336 area code. In the past, when an area started running out of numbers, the area would be split off and assigned a new area code. (Remember when our area went from 919 to 910 and finally 336 in 1998). Now, instead of splitting off an area, an overlay area code is issued.

*The Charlotte and Raleigh areas have ‘area code’ overlays. The Triangle area has 919 and 984 area codes. The Charlotte area has 704 and 980 area codes.

Source: Ask Sam (Winston-Salem Journal)

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-did-the-triad-get-a-new-area-code/

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal finding that less than half (39%) of Americans say ‘religious faith’ is a top priority. That’s down from 62% back in 1998. Belief in the value of patriotism, community, and having children are all down, as well. The percentage of Americans who now put their trust in money has risen to 43%.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/politics/biblical-foundations-rejected-most-americans-new-poll-money-has-now-replaced-god

These are the most popular fashion trends in North Carolina,

according to recent Google searches…

Cowboy boots

Loafers

Chelsea boots?

Graphic tees

Puffer jackets

Mobile Donuts?

Red Donut Shop in Lexington has launched it’s first ‘mobile donut food trailer.

Red Donut Shop opened as a family business on October 7, 2015.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/red-donut-shop-launches-food-trailer-send-doughnut-into-space/article

Spanish language interpreters are needed THIS FRIDAY for an upcoming dental clinic. Footbridge is partnering with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons to provide dental care for (pre-selected) individuals this Friday (March 31) from 8am – 2pm.

Extra dentists, dental assistants and hygienists can also be utilized.

Location: Westwood Village Shopping Center directly beside Gabe’s near Krispy Kreme.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://footbridge.org/dental-clinic-march-2023

Harbor Freight is now open in Lexington.

A Grand opening is planned for the store located on Highway 64 on Saturday, April 8. *Harbor Freight Tools opened in 1977 as a southern California-based mail-order company. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/lexingtons-first-harbor-freight-store-opens/article

US flags remain at half-staff (through sunset this Friday) in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Nashville.

NOTE: There have been 13 school shootings in the US in 2023…

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nashville-shooting-covenant-school-03-27-23/index.html

A new bill proposal in the North Carolina Senate would roll back emissions test requirements for vehicles in all counties where it’s required. The vehicle inspection & maintenance program has been around for over 40 years. WCNC

It’s Prom season. The Greensboro Youth Council has opened up a ‘pop-up shop’ where teens can get prom attire – completely free of charge.

The shop is located on the first level of Four Seasons Town Centre.

Wednesday through Friday (March 29-30) from 5:30pm to 7pm.

March 31 from 11am to 5:30pm. No registration is required to shop.

The pop-up shops (Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads) will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, plus accessories like shoes, purses, jewelry, and ties.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/camilles-closettheos-threads-free-prom-pop-up-shop-greensboro/

Free tax prep. Trained, certified volunteers with the A-A-R-P Tax Aide Program are available in preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county libraries.

Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries: Encourage your pastor…and your pastor’s wife!

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.

One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com