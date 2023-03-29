Wednesday Word

WHAT'S NEW
March 29, 2023

The Thief on the Cross

The story of the thief on the cross has always intrigue me on so many levels.

First of all, the thief didn’t go on a mission trip or attend a theological school. Nor was he baptized, take communion, or do any type of Christian works for the Kingdom.
Yet, somehow, someway he recognized that there was something different about the man on the middle cross.
We know the thief knew of Jesus’s innocence, as recorded in scripture.

The thief had nothing to offer Jesus, he was just a naked dying man hanging on a cross who couldn’t even fold his hands or bend his knee to pray.
Yet, he asks Jesus to remember him when he comes into His Kingdom!

As far as we know, the thief on the cross didn’t recite the sinner’s prayer, nor did he know about salvation and how it works,
and yet he walked into paradise with the King of Kings! And that my friend, is the bare bones, no frills, simplicity of the Gospel!!

For God so loved the world he gave his only begotten son so that whosoever believed in him would not perish but have everlasting life.

John 3:16

                     Kurt

 

 

