WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Lauren Daigle Concert

Lauren Daigle Concert

wdecker_wbfj
March 23, 2023

Lauren Daigle is heading out on The Kaleidoscope Tour with a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday December 7th! Tickets on sale next Friday, March 31 at 10am. Register now at www.laurendaigle.com to access the Lauren Daigle pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 12pm

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
March 23, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
March 23, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
March 23, 2023

Forsyth Creek Week (March 18-26)

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023

Adaptive Recreation & Gaming EXPO on Saturday, March 25

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023

Masterclass of Happiness: FREE 4-day trip to Finland

wbfj-verne
March 21, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.