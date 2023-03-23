Lauren Daigle Concert
March 23, 2023
Lauren Daigle is heading out on The Kaleidoscope Tour with a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday December 7th! Tickets on sale next Friday, March 31 at 10am. Register now at www.laurendaigle.com to access the Lauren Daigle pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 28 at 12pm
Previous Post « Wednesday Word
Next Post
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.