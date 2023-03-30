Thursday News: March 30, 2023

Palm Sunday this weekend. Easter Sunday is April 9…

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the HIGH range for Thursday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Unique vehicle extras or features?

From an on-board central vacuum to an umbrella tucked into a secret compartment inside the driver’s side door panel, some vehicles have some ‘cool’ extra added features.

(Topic) What ‘unique’ feature does your vehicle have that you LOVE ?!

https://drivingtodays.com/dncarhidden/

Certain pets may help protect infants from food allergies?

Some researchers finding that ‘early exposure’ to cats and dogs might be beneficial against the development of certain food allergies. The study found that children exposed to cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies, while kids exposed to dogs were less likely to have egg, milk and nut allergies.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/29/health/pets-food-allergy-risk-wellness/index.html

Boys of Summer. Opening day in the Major Leagues…

New this season: A countdown clock for pitchers and bigger bases?

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/35631564/2023-mlb-rule-changes-pitch-clock-end-shift-bigger-bases

Sergio Romo (the longtime relief pitcher) confirmed his retirement from professional baseball following the Bay Bridge Series earlier in the week (Monday).

Romo played with several teams throughout his 15-year career – but signed with the Giants less than two weeks ago so he could get one final send-off in front of the San Francisco crowd on Monday (March 27).

Romo decided to wear a ‘special hat’ during his emotion final appearance on the mound on Monday. Throughout spring training, when a kid would ask Romo for his autograph, he would ask them to sign his hat in return. When asked why, Romo stated that “Little things for little people can make a huge impact”

https://www.sportskeeda.com/baseball/news-mlb-fans-react-sergio-romo-signature-swapping-kids-wears-signed-hat-mound-little-things-little-people-can-make-huge-impact

RECALL: Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because the ’glass’ in the side-view mirrors could fall out? Due to a bonding issue. Recalled vehicles include newer Honda Odyssey, Passport and Pilot models. The Honda customer service number is 1-888-234-2138

https://www.wxii12.com/article/honda-recalls-vehicles-due-to-mirror-issue/43438073

Update: Nine soldiers with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division lost their lives after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a training mission in southwestern Kentucky, according to a Fort Campbell spokesperson.

*Please pray for all involved with this tragic accident… www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/03/30/military-helicopters-crash-during-training-kentucky/11568128002/

A city-wide vigil was held on Wednesday in Nashville following that deadly mass shooting at a private Christian school on Monday. US flags remain at half-staff (through sunset this Friday) in honor of the victims.

NOTE: There have been 13 school shootings in the US in 2023…

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nashville-shooting-covenant-school-03-27-23/index.html

Apple Wallet launches buy now, pay later service. A new option allows customers to pay for online purchases in installments, making Apple the latest company to embrace the buy now, pay later trend.

Spanish language interpreters are needed THIS FRIDAY for an upcoming dental clinic. Footbridge is partnering with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons to provide dental care for (pre-selected) individuals this Friday (March 31) from 8am – 2pm.

Extra dentists, dental assistants and hygienists can also be utilized.

Location: Westwood Village Shopping Center directly beside Gabe’s near Krispy Kreme.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://footbridge.org/dental-clinic-march-2023

It’s Prom season. The Greensboro Youth Council has opened up a ‘pop-up shop’ where teens can get prom attire – completely free of charge.

The shop is located on the first level of Four Seasons Town Centre.

Today from 5:30pm to 7pm. Friday 11am to 5:30pm. No registration is required to shop.

The pop-up shops (Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads) will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, plus accessories like shoes, purses, jewelry, and ties.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/camilles-closettheos-threads-free-prom-pop-up-shop-greensboro/

Free tax prep. Trained, certified volunteers with the A-A-R-P Tax Aide Program are available in preparing and e-filing returns for FREE at select Forsyth county libraries.

Everyone welcome regardless of age or income. www.wstaxaide.com/

Questions? Call 336-777-6189.

Phones are staffed Monday/Tuesday/Thursday or leave a message anytime.

*The deadline to prepare and file your tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.